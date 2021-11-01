Olivia Mehaffey finished in the top 20 at the World Invitational in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland woman Olivia Mehaffey remains positive about her future in the professional ranks despite recently failing to progress beyond Stage Two of the LPGA Tour Qualifying School.

After missing out on a Tour Card in the US, the 24-year-old will focus her efforts on trying to clinch a European Tour equivalent via La Manga Q-School.

"It's not how I would have wanted it to work out," explained Mehaffey.

"I'll take a bit of time out, then prepare to play La Manga in December."

Since joining the paid ranks in May, the Banbridge native has played in three LPGA Tour events, including a tied-17th result at the World Invitational, held over the Galgorm Castle and Massereene courses in Northern Ireland.

'Getting the ball rolling' in the pro ranks

Needing to finish in the top 45 to ensure her passage to November's final stage of LPGA Tour School. Mehaffey finished the qualifier with a six-over-par 78 at The Plantation Preserve in Florida to finish the week in a tie for 169th on 16 over.

She now faces another year outside the top tier, having earned limited Symmetra Tour status for completing 72 holes at the Second Stage, and will hope to work her way up through the development Tour next season.

"I was hoping I would advance and have a shot at LPGA status for 2022 but that didn't happen," Mehaffey told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"For now it's nice to be home and spend a little time with my family before I practice and prepare for the European Ladies Q-School in early December.

"When you sit down and reflect there have been good times. I've wanted to turn pro for so many years and it's finally happened.

"I had a great event at the World Invitational and qualified for another LPGA event in America, so that has got the ball rolling in terms of turning professional."

'You get to the stage where you want more'

Mehaffey's amateur pedigree includes being listed as high as third in the world rankings at one stage, as well as twice playing for Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup.

She also earned her spots in two US Women's Opens and three Women's Open Championships in addition to also competing in another major, the ANA Inspiration.

"If you'd offered me this a year ago I'd be very excited, but you get to the stage where you want more, that's the way it is with sport," she added.

"I'm quite hard on myself sometimes but you have to give yourself time and I'm just getting used to learning what works for me.

"I've been getting used to being on the road - I did eight weeks this summer and I realised it is way too much.

"Also who I like to travel with, when I like to get there before events, just all those little things you don't get to figure out before.

"There are parts that I enjoy and parts that are harder. I like having a caddie and having my agents out with me. But with Covid my family haven't been able to travel and it can be lonely at times."

Mehaffey was formerly ranked three at world amateur level

Mehaffey takes inspiration from the form of fellow Irish player Leona Maguire, whose impressive season included featuring for Europe in their Solheim Cup win over the United States.

"We are in a special place right now as we have Leona to look up to, three girls from Ireland on tour and hopefully more to come behind," observed Mehaffey.

You can listen to the full interview with Olivia Mehaffey on Sportsound Extra Time on BBC Radio Ulster from 18:00 GMT on Monday 1 November or listen again on BBC Sounds.