Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to claim a major title when he won the Masters in April

Zozo Championship - final leaderboard -15 H Matsuyama (Jpn); -10 B Steele (US), C Tringale (US); -6 M Hughes (Can), S Munoz (Col), M Wallace (Eng) Selected others: -5 T Fleetwood (Eng), C Morikawa (US); E X Schauffele (US) Full leaderboard

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama shot a final-round 65 to win the Zozo Championship in his native Japan.

Matsuyama, who made an eagle on the 18th, finished on 15 under par in Chiba to win the tournament by five shots.

Americans Brendan Steele (66) and Cameron Tringale (69) were joint second on 10 under.

"It's just so great to play in front of so many fans here in Japan and to be able to play well," said 29-year-old Matsuyama.

England's Matt Wallace was joint fourth as he carded a final-round 70 to finish on six under, with compatriot Tommy Fleetwood (70) one shot further back.

The tournament returned to Japan this year, after being moved to California in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the gallery restricted to 5,000 fans.

Tringale took the lead after a birdie on the 10th but did not make a birdie after that, while he bogeyed the 17th and 18th.

Matsuyama, on the other hand, produced three birdies on the back nine, along with his eagle, to secure the win.