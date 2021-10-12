Last updated on .From the section Golf

Laidlaw was born in Edinburgh in 1939

Tributes have been paid to respected golf broadcaster and journalist Renton Laidlaw, who has died, aged 82.

He reported on 58 Open Championships and 42 Masters during his career, which included extensive work for the BBC.

The Scot was BBC golf correspondent for 15 years and presented Sport on 2.

"Renton's knowledge, insight, wit and wonderfully distinctive voice made him an immensely popular figure in golf and sport in general," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"He was admired by so many of us who grew up listening to his commentary or reading his reports from The Open and the other major championships.

"Renton made a remarkable contribution to golf over a long and successful career.

"He will be greatly missed by players and fans throughout the world and by his many friends in The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews."

BBC Sport's current golf correspondent Iain Carter called Laidlaw "a colossus of the golfing media", while Dougie Donnelly added that he was "an outstanding writer and broadcaster, held in genuine affection by everyone he worked with".

Laidlaw had been involved in the Association of Golf Writers since 1963 and served in several roles.

He held the role of president for 10 years before standing down in 2015.