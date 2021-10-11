Golf: Rule change allows maximum length of clubs to go from 48 to 46 inches

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments88

Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau helped the US win the Ryder Cup last month, with Phil Mickelson as one of their vice-captains

Despite opposition from Phil Mickelson, organisers of professional and elite amateur golf competitions are to be given the right to limit the length of golf clubs from next year.

Any club, other than a putter, can be a maximum 48 inches in length, but this would be limited to 46 inches if organisations such as the PGA and European Tours use the option of a new "model local rule" being introduced by the R&A and United States Golf Association.

Mickelson, 51, used a driver that was listed as 47.9 inches long when he won the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May. He branded the proposed rule change as "pathetic" in a tweetexternal-link two months ago.

Another American star, Bryson DeChambeau, shelved plans to experiment with using a longer shaft on his driver in a bid to generate more length with his tee shots.

The move is part of the R&A and USGA's "distance insights" project aimed at limiting the distances golf balls travel in the modern game.

At the recent Ryder Cup, DeChambeau smashed a drive 417 yards to leave a 72-yard second shot at the par-five fifth hole at Whistling Straits. The 2020 US Open champion, 28, then finished seventh at the Professional Long Drivers Championship in Las Vegas.

He has used a 45.5-inch driver on tour but used a 48-inch version at the long driving competition.

It will be up to the main tours and organisers of leading amateur events to choose whether to introduce the new regulation.

"We believe this is the right thing for the game at this time," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"It will provide tournament organisers with the flexibility to choose for themselves within the framework of the rules."

The change was initially considered in 2016, two years after research began into the impact that clubs longer than 48 inches had on distance.

"Word is USGA is soon rolling back driver length to 46 inches," Mickelson tweeted in August.

"This is pathetic. First it promotes a shorter more violent swing [injury prone], doesn't allow for length of arc to create speed, and during our first golf boom in 40 years, our amateur [governing] body keeps trying to make it less fun."

The six-time major winner later added: "What data was there to say the driver length should be capped at 48 inches? What data suggests it should go to 46 inches? We're addressing the wrong problem and we're misreading the data yet again."

Announcing the rule change, Slumbers said: "We have taken time to consult fully with the golf industry, including players, the main professional tours and equipment manufacturers, and have considered their feedback carefully.

"We are working hard to maintain an open, collaborative and considered dialogue with these key stakeholders as we continue to evolve the equipment standards rules to ensure they reflect the modern game."

Mike Whan, chief executive officer of the USGA, said: "Admittedly, this is not the 'answer' to the overall distance debate/issue but rather a simple option for competitive events.

"It's important to note that it is not a 'Rule of Golf,' and as such, it is not mandated for the average, recreational golfer. Rather, this is an available tool for those running competitive events."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

88 comments

  • Comment posted by kenfpearce, today at 16:35

    I find it a little incredulous that given the way that Phil Mickleson has 'bent' the rules over the years that his remarks on the possible change to the length of golf clubs is given any credence. We'll end up with Championship courses and 'others'.

  • Comment posted by dependabledennis-606_must_stay, today at 16:34

    Course management is a better option, the pros would not get out of the rough on most of the course I play. Tighter fairways, real rough (not trampled down by crowds) is what's required.

    Substitute raw power for accuracy and finesse

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 16:29

    Why tinker with lengh, use the size you want, no real advantage, the establishment, gives them something to do, warrants their champagne lifestyles.!

  • Comment posted by george1, today at 16:27

    The Club length can only be suitable for that individual player, Im a short person in golf comparisions, I struggled with the adult clubs and irons, and was getting frustrated, when someone passed me a Junior 1 Wood, and wack, straight as a bullet plenty of distance and so I bought a set of Junior Wood and irons, the club lenght should be capped at the correct length, whatever fits the player.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 16:26

    Make the fairways narrower, the rough a lot deeper, plant more trees and bushes and add in more hazards around 300 yards. Make it really difficult for those just blasting it as far as they can and not worrying where the ball lands...

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 16:25

    No problem with changing laws to limit long hitting, although I doubt this will make much of a difference. Time for different rules for pro and club golfers, Sunday hackers need all the help they can get, pros don't.

    At the same time sort out course setup and rough. Even a pro golfer should need to do something remarkable to save par if they miss the fairway.

  • Comment posted by flooch, today at 16:25

    Why don't they limit the length of putters as well? In over 50 years of golf, I have seen ONE amateur use a long putter. Please stop pros playing improper golf strokes.

  • Comment posted by Masterbrewer, today at 16:21

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by matthew, today at 16:19

    How about just adding bunkers in the middle of fairways at an appropriate distance from the tee ?

    • Reply posted by BaileyBoy, today at 16:38

      BaileyBoy replied:
      Most fairway bunkers are not really seen as a hazard for Pro golfers. What would be better is a ditch that once you're in you can only play out sideways if at all.

  • Comment posted by Slippers O Trisker , today at 16:19

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Captain_Bluebeard, today at 16:19

    They should have left the length at 48 inches, but instead limited the head volume to 200cc ... good luck hitting that consistently at 45 inches, let alone 48 inches LOL

    • Reply posted by AlpieMcAlpie, today at 16:34

      AlpieMcAlpie replied:
      I like this. Golf club heads are the size of grape fruits these days. It's a nonsense.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 16:14

    Tennis rackets have max. length and head area. Other restrictions exist also. So c'mon golf world! Be assertive. Make it compulsory at all times.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 16:14

    Just make them look for their own balls when they go in the rough. Let’s see what sort of scores they shoot then

    • Reply posted by AlpieMcAlpie, today at 16:35

      AlpieMcAlpie replied:
      ...With a strict time penalty of course. Maybe we can watch them run down the fairway so they don't delay play. That will add another dimension.

  • Comment posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 16:10

    Why not limit the putter length as well to 37” or something? Don’t get how you can’t clamp the putter yet Bryson among others has it clamped to their forearm.

    The vast majority of players use something around a regular length shaft as well. Champ uses a driver that’s shorter (44.25) than standard yet is in the top 3 big hitters on tour.

    Phil complaining about rules is a tad bit rich as well.

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 16:10

    A complete joke of a rule! Imagine a 6,6 plus player using a 46” club!
    Just make grooves on drivers compulsory and it will solve everything!
    *More spin so when it goes wrong it will go wrong!
    *Harder to hit long into the wind!
    *Harder for longer players to control the spin rate resulting in stalled drives!

    Oh and course design is the biggest problem! More harbour towns please!

    • Reply posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 16:19

      Gergio Sarcia replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 16:09

    Or especially for De Chambeau, at around a distance of about 375-400 yards make the fairways 6 yards wide, head-high bunkers on both sides and rough a foot deep.

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 16:05

    About time........and whilst they're at it, how about changing the rule size for tennis racquet heads too. Technology has improved whereas in tennis the court stays the same. At least in golf they've lengthened courses, but the pro game is so far removed from a club player's that it's almost a different sport.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 16:11

      tony replied:
      are you suggesting making tennis courts larger or smaller?
      with bigger racquets, surely it would be more difficult to play on a smaller court?

  • Comment posted by Antony, today at 15:57

    this is a partial fix to the problem of people hitting the ball too far. 230yd par 3s are are regularly hit with 6-irons on the PGA Tour, thus making courses ridiculously long (and expensive in money terms and environmental terms). The balls need to change. It's the obvious answer that no-one seems to have got to in the last 10 years of debate.

    • Reply posted by CBFried, today at 16:06

      CBFried replied:
      Why is it a problem hitting too far?? Distance = strokes gained. Its a skill to get upto Bryson/Rory/DJ/Cantlay/Finau length. Jack was the Bryson of his day in terms of distance. Then Tiger. The answer is course set up, not distance. The pros/manufactures will soon find a way round equipment hold backs. Maybe stop taking trees out would be a start. Golf like all sport is just evolving!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport