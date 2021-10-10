Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ko carded rounds of 63, 68, 69 and 66 to join Sorenstam in the history books

Founders Cup final leaderboard -18 Ko (Kor); -14 Masson (Ger); -11 Szokol (US); -10 Saso (Phi), Lee6 (Kor) Selected others: -9 J Korda (US); -7 Thompson (US); -3 Hall (Eng); -2 Hull (Eng); +1 Meadow (NI) Full leaderboard

Ko Jin-young matched Annika Sorenstam's record for consecutive sub-70 rounds during the successful defence of her LPGA Founders Cup title.

The 26-year-old world number two carded a five-under closing 66 to reach the legendary Swede's mark of 14 successive rounds in the 60s, set in 2005.

It was Ko's 10th LPGA Tour title, becoming the fifth South Korean to reach double-digit tour wins.

Ko will try to surpass Sorenstam in the BMW Ladies Championship on 21 October.

"I was really sad last week. Last week on Sunday wasn't good play," said the two-time major winner, who finished second in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

"It was very different today. The back nine this week, it was huge."

On trying to overtake 10-time major winner Sorenstam's record at the BMW Championship in her homeland, she added: "I'm going to go back to Korea. I still have a chance to beat Annika. I will try and do my best."