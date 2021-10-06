The Match: Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to go head-to-head
Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will renew their rivalry when they go head-to-head in The Match in Las Vegas.
The Match will see the pair face off in a 12-hole event at the Wynn Golf Course on 26 November.
DeChambeau and Koepka, both major winners, put aside their long-standing rivalry to help the United States win the Ryder Cup in September.
"Finally, what the world has been waiting to see," DeChambeau said.
With the event set to take place the day after Thanksgiving in the US, 31-year-old Koepka said: "So does this mean we're having 'Friendsgiving'."
More than two years since their feud started in January 2019, the pair hugged twice after the US team's historic 19-9 Ryder Cup victory against Europe.
DeChambeau, 28, has won The Match before, teaming up with NFL star Aaron Rodgers to defeat seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson in July.
