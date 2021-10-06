Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka starting feuding in 2019

Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will renew their rivalry when they go head-to-head in The Match in Las Vegas.

The Match will see the pair face off in a 12-hole event at the Wynn Golf Course on 26 November.

DeChambeau and Koepka, both major winners, put aside their long-standing rivalry to help the United States win the Ryder Cup in September.

"Finally, what the world has been waiting to see," DeChambeau said external-link .

With the event set to take place the day after Thanksgiving in the US, 31-year-old Koepka said external-link : "So does this mean we're having 'Friendsgiving'."

More than two years since their feud started in January 2019, the pair hugged twice after the US team's historic 19-9 Ryder Cup victory against Europe.

DeChambeau, 28, has won The Match before, teaming up with NFL star Aaron Rodgers to defeat seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson in July.