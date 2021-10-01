Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tyrrell Hatton was two under par for the day in his second round at Kingsbarns

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship leaderboard -10 Hatton (Eng); -9 Gavins (Eng); -8 Willet (Eng) Li (Chn); -7 Fleetwood (Eng), Winther (Den) Selected: -6 Lowry (Ire); Ferguson (Sco); -5 Gallacher, Ramsay (Sco); -3 Kaymer (Ger); Par Grace (RSA), Warren (Sco); +1 Sullivan (Eng); +2 MacIntyre (Sco)

Tyrrell Hatton holds a one-shot lead after moving on to 10 under par at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Hatton played his second round at Kingsbarns and plays St Andrews next.

Another Englishman Daniel Givens is nine under with his compatriot Danny Willett one shot back with China's Haotong Li.

Ewen Ferguson is the highest placed Scot with a share of seventh on six under but countryman Robert MacIntyre is two over after a five-over 77.

Each player completes a round at Carnoustie, St Andrews and Kingsbarns. A cut will be set at the end of Saturday's play and Sunday's final round will be played at St Andrews.

Hatton, a two-time winner of the event, started day two on eight under after his first round at Carnoustie and shared the overnight lead with Li, Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts and Spaniard Adri Arnaus.

The 29-year-old had five birdies in his second round but bogeyed three holes on his front nine.

Colsaerts and Arnaus played Carnoustie on Friday and are five and four under, respectively.

"I'm happy with how I scored," said Hatton. "It was really tough out there. It was quite easy to make mistakes, very easy to hit bad shots.

"I guess I was fortunate at times where when I did hit a bad shot, I didn't end up in too much of a dodgy position. I was able to get it on to the green. I'm happy with how I fought out there today in tough conditions."