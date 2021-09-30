Last updated on .From the section Golf

DeChambeau earned 2.5 points for the USA in last week's Ryder Cup win over Europe

Bryson DeChambeau bowed out in the final after making the last eight of the Professional Longest Drive Association World Championship.

The 28-year-old American was eliminated with a top distance of 391 yards, although did manage a ball speed of 218 miles per hour in Nevada.

Compatriot Kyle Berkshire won the event with a 422-yard drive.

DeChambeau had survived three days of elimination rounds to make the final eight competitors from a field of 128.

The 2020 US Open winner secured a final place after hitting a 416-yard drive, just a yard short of his monster effort in last week's Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau, who has bulked up during the past couple of years as he pursues more ball speed and therefore distance off the tee, was the first full-time PGA Tour professional to tackle the long drive challenge.

He had blisters and said his hands "were wrecked" while practising for the championship before the Ryder Cup.