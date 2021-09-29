Robert MacIntyre is in golfing action on home soil at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week

"A lot of guys go to the pub, but with everything going on I'm not into that. My downtime is playing shinty with my pals. It's the way I live my life."

Robert MacIntyre swaps the caman for the golf clubs this week, but will be back on a shinty pitch as soon as time allows.

The 25-year-old Scot says the game was his sanctuary from initial struggles on the European Tour when loneliness and inexperience gnawed away at him.

To escape the pressures of elite golf, nothing can beat the thrill of indulging in his first sporting passion with friends back home in Oban.

While Europe were losing their grip on the Ryder Cup with a resounding defeat by the USA last weekend, MacIntyre was helping Oban Celtic defeat Aberdour 8-0 in shinty's Senior League C.

"It's a way for me to de-stress," he told BBC Scotland.

"I'm professional when I'm out here playing golf, but when I get home I'm there with the boys, just enjoying myself.

"I'd taken five-six years away from playing shinty and then I was struggling on tour. In my first year I'd played 12 events and made 12 cuts, and people were asking, 'Why are you struggling?'

"It was because I was away from home, one of the youngest guys out there, and wasn't enjoying it. So I told my dad and mum I'm going to do something that I enjoy again.

"My dad just smiled at me, he knew exactly what was coming. That's how it started and I'm still doing it."

Robert MacIntyre, right, turns out for Oban Celtic shinty team

The individuality of golf can make it a lonely sport and the team ethos of shinty chimes with MacIntyre, who is following in the family tradition.

"My grandpa played at a high level, my dad played at the highest level. I'm not quite there, but I enjoy it as much as any sport," he said.

"I'm playing with my best mates and with everything going on I've not been able to spend time with them, I've been travelling the world.

"So I see them at shinty. It's brilliant, we're a great group of guys - if one's in a war, we're all in a war."

MacIntyre turns his focus back to his golf career this week in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

Having missed out on Ryder Cup qualification and subsequently a wildcard from captain Padraig Harrington, a place in the team for Italy in 2023 is now a prime target.

"It's high on the list," MacIntyre said. "You just never know how close you were going to come this year.

"It was always a big ask. Italy in two years is very realistic."