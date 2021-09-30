Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished on six under in the opening round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic to share the lead

ShopRite LPGA Classic first-round leaderboard -6 Ryu (SKor), Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -5 Castren (Fin), Henderson (Can), Park (SKOR), Madsen (Den), Ko (SKor), Boutier (Fra), Olson (US), P Reto (SA) Selected others: -4 Maguire (Ire); -3 Thompson (US); E Reid (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff holds a share of the lead after the opening round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

Ewart Shadoff birdied the par five on the 18th to join South Korea's Ryu So-yeon at the top of the leaderboard.

The 33-year-old, who missed the cut in her last eight LPGA Tour events, finished six under on 65 - the lowest of her 10 ShopRite appearances.

The pair head into the weekend one shot clear.

Ewart Shadoff started strong with an eagle on the third, before picking up shots on the fifth and ninth holes.

Birdies on the 10th and 18th meant she finished at six under, joining two-time major champion Ryu at the top of the leaderboard.

Eight players are one shot back of the lead and tied on five under, with 2019 winner Lexi Thompson three shots back in a tie for 21st and defending champion Mel Reid tied in 70th.

Ireland's Leona Maguire finished the round on four under.