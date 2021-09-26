Last updated on .From the section Golf

The United States have regained the Ryder Cup and are set to beat Europe by a record score at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Open champion Collin Morikawa claimed the winning half point in the fifth of the 12 singles matches as the home side reached the 14½ points they needed early on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter were in tears despite winning their matches as they showed the emotion of what will be a chastening defeat for Europe.

Around them, American players and fans celebrated, with Brooks Koepka downing a beer thrown to him after he completed a 2&1 victory on the 17th green.

There had already been big wins for Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau amid a carnival atmosphere by Lake Michigan, while Dustin Johnson became the first American to win all five matches at a Ryder Cup since 1979.

There are still several matches to be completed, with the US on course to eclipse the record 18½-9½ victories twice enjoyed by Europe and once by the Americans.

More to follow.