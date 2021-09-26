Last updated on .From the section Golf

An emotional Rory McIlroy said he "should have done more" for Team Europe as they hammered 19-9 by the United States in the Ryder Cup.

The tearful Northern Irishman spoke to the media immediately after winning his individual singles match against Xander Schauffele.

"I love being part of this team," McIlroy said.

America dominated throughout to secure the largest winning margin since Europe joined the Ryder Cup in 1979.

McIlroy lost his opening three matches of the weekend but bounced back with a 3&2 win over Schauffele in the top singles match.

McIlroy added: "I love my team-mates so much and I should have done more for them this week.

"I am glad I got a point on the board for Europe today but I just can't wait to get another shot at this.

Rory McIlroy celebrates his Ryder Cup singles win with caddie Harry Diamond

"It is by far the best experience in golf and I hope the boys and girls watching this today aspire to play in this and the Solheim Cup because there is nothing better than being part of a team, especially with the bond we have in Europe.

"No matter what happens after this I am proud of every single one of those players and our captain and vice-captains. I just wish I could have done a little more.

"I am glad I got a point on the board but it has been a tough week."

As he struggled to control his emotions, McIlroy continued: "I have never really cried or got emotional over what I've done as an individual.

"But this team, and what it feels like to be a part of, to see Sergio [Garcia] break records, to see Jon Rahm come into his own this week, to see one of my best friends, Shane Lowry, make his debut - it's phenomenal and I'm so happy to be a part of it."