Ryder Cup: US extend lead over Europe to 9-3 at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Whistling Straits

Last updated on

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm
Garcia and Rahm again provided the sole point for Europe in the foursomes

Europe's hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup suffered a further blow as they lost Saturday's foursomes 3-1 to trail the United States 9-3 in Wisconsin.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were again Europe's only victors, battling from three down after five holes to beat Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger 3&1.

But it was another session in which Europe were as poor on the Whistling Straits greens as the Americans were dominant, and every player on the home side has contributed to their score.

Justin Thomas, who teamed up with good friend Jordan Spieth to win a point in the foursomes, celebrated by gulping down a can of beer and spraying the rest over the first tee to the delight of the already exuberant American fans waiting for the fourballs session to start.

It was a third successive session won 3-1 by the Americans, with four fourball matches still to play on Saturday. Twelve singles matches follow on Sunday, with the US needing to reach 14½ points to regain the trophy.

Europe needed a fast start if they were to eat into the record four-point deficit opened up by their hosts on day one.

However, Koepka and Berger won the first three holes of the top match and Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa followed suit in match two against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

Rahm and Garcia started the fightback on the sixth, while rookies Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger won three of the first six holes to go clear of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

And when Matt Fitzpatrick holed a five-footer to win the long fifth in the bottom match, the momentum was certainly shifting towards the visitors on another chilly morning by Lake Michigan.

Garcia chipped in from off the front of the ninth green to level his match and then holed a birdie putt to win the 12th.

Casey and Hatton then started to claw their way back from four down at the turn, winning the 11th and 13th holes, and when Casey sensationally holed his second shot on the par-four 14th from 107 yards, it looked like that match might swing Europe's way.

But elsewhere, momentum was with the Americans. Hovland missed putts on the ninth and 10th holes to allow Spieth and Thomas to draw level.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were holing lengthy birdie putts on the seventh and ninth as they took control of their match against Fitzpatrick and Westwood.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

181 comments

  • Comment posted by markusbeggs, today at 18:02

    USA players acting and playing with a bit of class, unlike the dossers in the crowd.

    • Reply posted by Moz, today at 18:20

      Moz replied:
      Well apart from Justin Thomas just smashing a (I assume not a beer) can on the first tee....

  • Comment posted by Moz, today at 18:22

    Absolutely bugs the crap out of me when ANYONE boos a sportsperson. Yes you can support your team / side / player etc - but sort your attitudes out. I know the European fans are not exactly whiter than white but The Americans fans are defo worse.

    Maybe next time the captains and players should remind the fans that it literally says "Friendly Competition" on the cup - this is golf not football...

    • Reply posted by Diogenes, today at 18:31

      Diogenes replied:
      They're American.

  • Comment posted by Pmr74, today at 18:15

    Rahm and Garcia are basically taking on the Americans on their own. Worst European team and Captain in the history of the Ryder Cup. I'm predicting 20-8 final score (and that's being optimistic)

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 18:40

      Forza Italia replied:
      I'm surprised he didn't select the Fleetwood Mc(Ilroy) combo.
      Would he rather Jack?

  • Comment posted by Copa, today at 18:07

    Fair enough the US have serious strength in depth and Europe were always relying on only 2/3 players to carry them - but some of the pairing choices have been mystifying - Westwood who cant hit long or putt going out again in 4somes was just a bizarre decision - fair play to the US it will be a mammoth win, but you cant gloss over the captaincy/selections just has been average at best

    • Reply posted by navyblueshorts, today at 18:38

      navyblueshorts replied:
      Hitting long isn't a priority in foresomes; accuracy and putting are. Westwood is (generally) accurate off tee and with irons. He's not exactly short either, but I agree he's not a bomber. Putting isn't stellar, but you don't have a career like his it you can't putt.
      At the end of the day, the USA team is simply playing better. Credit to them.

  • Comment posted by gsalisbury, today at 18:05

    Harrington clueless. Awful picks for a must win session.

    • Reply posted by Having my say, today at 18:08

      Having my say replied:
      He’s the OGS of golf 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Orkneyboy, today at 18:11

    Rabbits in the headlights.

    We have been out-thought, out-fought and out-played.

    No way back from here unless Europe have a massive change of spirit.

    poor show really, fair play to the USA, they have been better in every department. Thank God for the Spanish or this could be even worse.

  • Comment posted by Tucomanco, today at 18:09

    If Westwood, Casey, Hatton and Fitzpatrick never make it into another Ryder Cup team, it will be too soon. Awful play compounded by awful captaincy.

    • Reply posted by Blue Triangles, today at 18:13

      Blue Triangles replied:
      Surely you should lump Poulter in with that lot. Awful player.

  • Comment posted by MR, today at 18:06

    So alright then 3-1,3-1-3-1, first credit to where credit is due, congratulations to the Americans, well done to the Spanish pair and for some excitement see you in Rome in 2023 !

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 18:36

      Forza Italia replied:
      Rome - the home of golf. Called Paganica in those times.
      It's coming, Rome, it's coming, Rome, it's coming, golf is coming home.

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 18:20

    I've enjoyed the golf if not the score. The Americans have been fantastic and been just too good for the Europeans who just aren't holing any putts.

    I find the tribalistic slating of European players on here bizarre. They are simply not as good as the Americans. Its easy to moan sat on your sofa

    BTW, the course is absolutely fantastic. Best ryder cup course I can remember

    • Reply posted by Hookylw1500, today at 18:22

      Hookylw1500 replied:
      Best comment yet

  • Comment posted by jardine, today at 18:18

    Well done the British contingent, inspired by Poulterish `passion.' Time to forget about post-boxes and cheese caps and get back to picking a group of professional, disciplined golfers playing top-level golf. Leaving Rose out said everything from the start.

    • Reply posted by ToddRundgren, today at 18:34

      ToddRundgren replied:
      Yep. ROSE.or Poulter on a.long course
      Let me.think

  • Comment posted by coffee man, today at 18:19

    Unfortunately, Harrington has let his heart rule his head with some of his choices. Just because Poulter hits his chest harder than others do, doesn’t make him an obvious choice.

  • Comment posted by Zola25, today at 18:28

    Record defeat incoming! Qualifying needs an overhaul, points need to be weighted to reward players playing well in the in the run up to the event, rather than someone who played well in a couple of big events and did nothing elses all year.

  • Comment posted by Armchair Manager, today at 18:07

    What a horrible shame...I think it's the end of an era for European Ryder Cup golf... I can't watch anymore, especially with those yobbish yanks going on and on....blurgh!

  • Comment posted by Armchair Manager, today at 18:17

    The Spanish lads are the only ones saving us...Maybe if we could all channel the spirit of Seve...

  • Comment posted by Ashes2Ashes51, today at 18:12

    This tournament's done, there's no comeback from this now. Also, McIlroy going out again? the mind boggles lol.

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 18:36

      Depeche1966 replied:
      He has to play coz NIKE says so !!

  • Comment posted by gsalisbury, today at 18:20

    What in the name of hell is Justin Thomas doing?!?! Dancing around on the tee box downing beers? Just the most crass behaviour I have ever seen at the RC.

    • Reply posted by Yeah, today at 18:23

      Yeah replied:
      He's enjoying himself in a wonderful event. Are you the fun police?

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 18:13

    Time for Harrington to draft his concession speech and get stuck into the Guinness.

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 18:35

      Depeche1966 replied:
      We came, we saw, we capitulated bout sums it up!!

  • Comment posted by DMac, today at 18:13

    Rediculous selections for today's. Foursomes. What are the vice captains doing. If Paddy is running the whole show get him out of there, lock him in a room or something!

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 18:42

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Learn to spell before you point the blame

  • Comment posted by bloke, today at 18:23

    US have been outstanding, too many of European players not on their game.

  • Comment posted by Crab Apple, today at 18:19

    Sadly being outclassed. Happens in sport. Always on the cards given selection sadly. Team picked with heart rather than head. Score could be horrible.

