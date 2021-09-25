Ryder Cup: US extend lead over Europe at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Whistling Straits

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments89

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm
Garcia and Rahm again provided the sole point for Europe in the foursomes

Europe's hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup suffered a further blow as they lost Saturday's foursomes 3-1 to trail the United States 9-3 in Wisconsin.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were again Europe's only victors, battling from three down after five holes to beat Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger 3&1.

But it was another session in which Europe were as poor on the Whistling Straits greens as the Americans were dominant, and every player on the home side has contributed to their score.

Europe needed a fast start if they were to eat into the record four-point deficit opened up by their hosts on day one.

However, Koepka and Berger won the first three holes of the top match and Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa followed suit in match two against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

Rahm and Garcia started the fightback on the sixth, while rookies Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger won three of the first six holes to go clear of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

And when Matt Fitzpatrick holed a five-footer to win the long fifth in the bottom match, the momentum was certainly shifting towards the visitors on another chilly morning by Lake Michigan.

Garcia chipped in from off the front of the ninth green to level his match and then holed a birdie putt to win the 12th.

Casey and Hatton then started to claw their way back from four down at the turn, winning the 11th and 13th holes, and when Casey sensationally holed his second shot on the par-four 14th from 107 yards, it looked like that match might swing Europe's way.

But elsewhere, momentum was with the Americans. Hovland missed putts on the ninth and 10th holes to allow Spieth and Thomas to draw level.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were holing lengthy birdie putts on the seventh and ninth as they took control of their match against Fitzpatrick and Westwood.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

88 comments

  • Comment posted by Marty, today at 18:24

    Hatton looks totally out of sorts how has he got another game this afternoon? Strange picks by Harrington

  • Comment posted by oldthymer, today at 18:24

    Could be 18-6 at this rate....and that's assuming Garcia and Rahm can keep winning ;-p
    Poor selection and poor pairings coming home to roost. On the upside, it guarantees US public/tv interest for another 2-4 years

  • Comment posted by Twyce Knightly, today at 18:24

    I knew we'd be in for it when Tiger and Phil were no longer 'helping' us. Lambs to the........

  • Comment posted by DAVIDB41, today at 18:24

    The selection process for the next captains will just keep the problem progressing, in the picks for your pals process .Westwood will be next captain them Poulter so the jobs for the boys selection just continues .

  • Comment posted by independant me, today at 18:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by bloke, today at 18:23

    US have been outstanding, too many of European players not on their game.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 18:22

    Embarrassing. Too many passengers on the team who also came in with bad form and were selected on reputations. I backed USA to win by 12 points over a month ago and it’s looking good.

  • Comment posted by johns, today at 18:22

    Kovland should be added to the names of Garcia and Rahm as success! These are the (only?) 3 class players in the European Team

  • Comment posted by hurricainski, today at 18:22

    Nice to see the USA dragging the game to a new low in firing up the crowd, still thats showbiz I suppose, think they have managed to get under the European skin, although they will never admit it.
    Interesting afternoon ahead, day in the pub tomorrow nice end to the weekend,
    Post mortems, the captain will know where he went wrong.

  • Comment posted by Moz, today at 18:22

    Absolutely bugs the crap out of me when ANYONE boos a sportsperson. Yes you can support your team / side / player etc - but sort your attitudes out. I know the European fans are not exactly whiter than white but The Americans fans are defo worse.

    Maybe next time the captains and players should remind the fans that it literally says "Friendly Competition" on the cup - this is golf not football...

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 18:22

    Very disappointing from a European standpoint. Some of the pairings have just not worked and apart from the Spanish duo it all feels very flat. Fair play to the Americans but the qualification system of the Europeans has to be changed if we are to stop an era of dominance from the US. So so disappointing

    • Reply posted by Diogenes, today at 18:23

      Diogenes replied:
      Who would you have picked to represent Europe then?

  • Comment posted by GlesgaJim, today at 18:20

    Methinks Europe will need to play at traditional links type courses to have any chance in short/medium term. Can't see an away victory any time soon.

    • Reply posted by Moz, today at 18:23

      Moz replied:
      Erm this is a Links course! OK its a lake but a bloody big one! We did quite well on the landlocked Gleneagles and Le Golf National (and Medinah!)

  • Comment posted by Eglinton, today at 18:20

    What Europe need now is for one of them, I would suggest Rory as he has been useless so far, to come down with Covid (he doesn't have to really have it, mores the pity) & the European team would need to all self-isolate for 2 years, preferably on the Aleutian Islands.
    Harrington needed to mix up his pairings in the foursomes but didn't. The leprechaun will soon become the leper of European golf

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 18:20

    Bottom line: too many European players playing bad golf.

    Bogies from centre fairway. Missing greens from 80yds etc etc. Absolutely no chance of winning more than half of the singles matches, regardless of 4 balls tonight.

  • Comment posted by gsalisbury, today at 18:20

    What in the name of hell is Justin Thomas doing?!?! Dancing around on the tee box downing beers? Just the most crass behaviour I have ever seen at the RC.

    • Reply posted by Yeah, today at 18:23

      Yeah replied:
      He's enjoying himself in a wonderful event. Are you the fun police?

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 18:20

    I've enjoyed the golf if not the score. The Americans have been fantastic and been just too good for the Europeans who just aren't holing any putts.

    I find the tribalistic slating of European players on here bizarre. They are simply not as good as the Americans. Its easy to moan sat on your sofa

    BTW, the course is absolutely fantastic. Best ryder cup course I can remember

    • Reply posted by Hookylw1500, today at 18:22

      Hookylw1500 replied:
      Best comment yet

  • Comment posted by Rick, today at 18:20

    Harrington really doesn't have a clue.
    He has made really bad pairing choices.
    Should never be allowed near a Ryder Cup team again after this humiliation.

  • Comment posted by dai, today at 18:20

    About time they ditched European Team and had USA versus rest of The world. Mind you this pretentious competition became irrelevant when the UK golf players were not good enough to compete against the US. Now even the best Europeans are being made to look second class. Ryder Cup has had its day.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 18:20

    I blame Tiger Woods. Where is he when Europe needs him. Got to say the American team too good for most of our team. Also why no Rose ?

  • Comment posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 18:19

    Oh well! It was just not meant to be this year.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.