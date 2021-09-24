Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy has been left out of a Ryder Cup session for the first time in his career after losing both his matches on Friday's opening day.

The Northern Irishman was beaten 5&3 in his foursomes match with Ian Poulter before losing 4&3 with Shane Lowry.

McIlroy, 32, had played in 26 straight matches since making his debut at Celtic Manor in 2010.

The United States opened a record 6-2 lead over Europe on the opening day at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Despite dropping him, Europe captain Padraig Harrington said he "could not have asked more" from McIlroy.

"The golf didn't go as well as he would have liked, but I'm not second-guessing him for a second in terms of his leadership and what he does for my team," Harrington added.

Spanish pair Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia will reunite after earning Europe's only win on Friday, as do Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick after their narrow defeat.

US captain Steve Stricker sticks with the same four pairings he put out on day one, albeit in a slightly different order with Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger going out first instead of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

"We identified some groups that would be very good in foursomes and we feel really comfortable with them," Stricker said.

"They enjoy playing foursomes. They played great, so we won that session 3-1.

"In our mind, it's like, you know what, let's just send those four groups right back out there again."