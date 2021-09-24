Ryder Cup: US dominate Europe in Friday's first session at Whistling Straits

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm
Garcia and Rahm want to start a "new Spanish tradition" at the Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia struck the first blow for Europe in the 43rd Ryder Cup but the United States dominated the opening foursomes to take a 3-1 lead at Whistling Straits.

World number one Rahm holed birdie putts on the seventh and eighth holes to put Europe in command as they beat the much fancied American pairing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 3&1 in the top match.

The victory means Garcia equals Sir Nick Faldo's Ryder Cup record of winning 23 matches.

However, experienced pair Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter lost the first five holes as they were thrashed 5&3 by rookies Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger also never trailed against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, eventually triumphing 2&1, while Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa pulled clear on the back nine to win 3&2 against Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland.

The matches teed off on a still but chilly morning, on the iconic Wisconsin course beside Lake Michigan that has staged the US PGA Championship on three occasions.

There were the expected pantomime boos on the first tee for the European players, with raucous cheers for the US players drowning out the meagre support for the visitors. There will be up to 40,000 fans daily but few Europeans are present because of the tough Covid-19 travel rules.

And the home fans had more to cheer with Thomas and Spieth taking an early lead but Rahm, who spoke on Thursday about wanting to build on the "Spanish legacy" in the Ryder Cup, holed three birdies in five holes to put Europe two ahead at the turn.

Garcia rolled in a 20-footer on the 15th to put Europe three holes ahead with three to play in the alternate shot format and guarantee at least half a point.

The match was closed out on the 17th despite a quite sensational shot from Spieth, who nearly ended up careering into the lake as he overbalanced while playing from heavy rough on a steep banking.

"I don't think I exaggerated that fall, you know how steep that is," said Spieth.

An impressed Garcia added: "I was clapping. I was hoping that he wouldn't hurt himself, but he hit an unbelievable shot.

"I didn't think there was a chance he could get it on the green."

After the pairings were announced on Thursday, Europe captain Padraig Harrington said the top match was "big for both sides" - given how the opening session has panned out, it's turned out to be a massive point for Europe.

Foursomes final scores

While the top match was blue from the fourth hole, the other three matches were pretty much red throughout.

World number two Johnson and Open champion Morikawa won the first hole with a birdie, and although Casey and Hovland took the third and fourth holes to lead, the US won the next two to turn the match back in their favour.

Westwood and Fitzpatrick were always in their match against Koepka and Berger and a birdie on the ninth saw them level the match. But the Americans won the next two with birdies and the next six holes were halved.

Harrington opted for experience in his final pairing, with Poulter and McIlroy, who have played in 13 Ryder Cups between them, going up against debutants Cantlay and Schauffele.

However, the Americans have been in sparking form this season, with Cantlay being named PGA Tour player of the season after winning the season-ending Tour Championship earlier this month - which also earned him a $15m bonus as the FedEx Cup champion - while Schauffele won the Olympic title in Tokyo in August.

And they raced into a five-hole lead. Poulter and McIlroy won the 10th and 11th to spark hopes of a fightback but the Americans matched their birdies on the next two before holing two more to wrap up the victory.

Europe has not led after the opening session of the Ryder Cup since the K Club in Ireland in 2006. They trailed 3-1 in Paris in 2018 before going on to win.

Comments

Join the conversation

134 comments

  • Comment posted by Obi One Kenobi Nil, today at 17:41

    Can’t fail but think picking Poulter over Rose was a massive mistake

    • Reply posted by diesel001, today at 17:47

      diesel001 replied:
      The issue is more players like Westwood getting automatic selection.

      Westwood is past it. Yes he had a good run of form for like 3 weeks around the Players' Championship (which let him accumulate a lot of points), but either side of that he has been poor.

      You can't be picking players who get in because they went on a hot streak months ago.

  • Comment posted by markusbeggs, today at 17:48

    Not even one spectator clapped for a majestic Garcia putt. Pathetic.

    • Reply posted by Irons45, today at 17:50

      Irons45 replied:
      Why should they support the opposition

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:42

    Not sure why they thought a Mcilroy Poulter pairing would work after what happened last time. Definition of madness?

    • Reply posted by Diogenes, today at 17:46

      Diogenes replied:
      It was only the clueless Harrington that thought that, the genius has even put Mcilroy out again this afternoon.

  • Comment posted by DGD1968, today at 17:56

    This could be a heavy loss, Padraig picking his mates will be badly exposed. Pouter should be nowhere near this team, he was poor at last Ryder Cup too. Hopefully won’t see him again until Sunday, mind you McIlroy lived up to his recent form too. I’m going to go for a score of
    20-8 to USA.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:24

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      There were a few moments of class from the Europeans today, and as soon as soon as one of Poulters putts went in you saw the Americans wobble slightly.
      You remind me of a football “fan” that leaves with 10 minutes to go when you’re 1-0 down.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:44

    Sergio Garcia Excellent record.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 17:56

    Play matches Laura David commentary, “pathetic”. Watch without commentary and you cannot hear the nauseating American crowd or Laura’s commentary.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:47

    A solid start from the US but still a long way to go, Europe to hit back.

  • Comment posted by red adair, today at 17:44

    The American fans should sit back and listen to themselves sometimes. USA USA Get in the hole!

    Anyway, the supposed best player Mcilroy, haven't been that for a long long time. Whatever the result here, he needs to just go back to basics and let the golf do the talking sometimes.

    Leaving Rose out was always going to be a bad decision, probably due to personality clash. Hope Europe still win!

    • Reply posted by Champ20ns, today at 17:53

      Champ20ns replied:
      McIlroy hasn't been the best player for 7 years.

  • Comment posted by pemby5, today at 17:41

    Poulter, Fleetwood, Hatton, McIlroy, etc

    Terrible form coming into this.

  • Comment posted by m charnock, today at 18:10

    Could someone tell Laura Davies that a putt is not “ perfect “ unless it goes in the hole !

    • Reply posted by Gerry, today at 18:31

      Gerry replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 17:42

    This looks a bit ominous. Have to have a belter for rest of 2 days to stand a chance
    . Need to get to 8 points minimum by close of play tomorrow to stand a chance.

    • Reply posted by Glen Albyn, today at 17:46

      Glen Albyn replied:
      Obviously, you don't know there are 4 balls this evening!

  • Comment posted by Happy Hornet, today at 18:11

    A lot of negativity on here after that. Got to say though that too many of the Europeans are nowhere near their best form and have not been for some months now. Westwood, Poulter and McIlroy are examples of this. How Poulter was picked ahead of Rose astonished me too.
    Suspect we are in for a thrashing this time but hopefully I’ll be proven wrong!

    • Reply posted by Kevin, today at 18:24

      Kevin replied:
      I agree especially as Poulter missed the cut at the BMW when Harrington was going to name his picks and Rose showed form and he could handle the pressure. Lowery at BMW fail away and Mcilroy has not been a top player for ages and his wedge play is basically below average for a top 50 world player.

  • Comment posted by DonPerignon, today at 18:08

    Mcilroy is a poor matchplay player - his strokeplay game is superb at times, but for me never performs in matchplay or Ryder cup.
    Don’t like the look of the foreball pairings - strange choices, and think we will be chasing tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 18:18

      Petty Evening Moderators replied:
      McIlroy is THE most over-rated player in world golf !

      His game fell apart 3 years ago.... but instead of taking a break and sorting it out on the practice ground..... he is trying to do it on the course and that very rarely works !

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 18:36

    Has anyone seen the Postman? I didn't get my delivery today as promised.

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 18:03

    3-1 down... and braindead Harrington decides to play the unused 4 this afternoon ?
    What is he thinking of ???
    Fleetwood and Lowry out of form.
    Hatton and Weisberger nowhere near this class !
    7-1 down tonight and the only decision Harrington will have tonight is whether to book flights home on Saturday morning !!!

  • Comment posted by Have My Say, today at 17:51

    Sorry, USA 17 EUROPE 11. Good odds @ 16/1

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 17:46

    Very poor start,captains picks were awful

    • Reply posted by bob, today at 18:01

      bob replied:
      Hmmmm....Garcia was excellent and Lowry didn't play.

      Granted, Poulter was poor...as pretty much everyone predicted.

  • Comment posted by Iain, today at 17:45

    Early days to all you naysayers!

  • Comment posted by kris, today at 17:43

    Rahm and Garcia played brilliantly but what was startling was the lack of fight in the other matches. Poulter & Mcilroy had lost before they started, Casey & Hovland were only in it in the front 9 and Westwood & Fitzpatrick couldn't buy a putt when it mattered.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:39

    Bloody hell, I got that wrong McIlroy & Poulter a poor start, but still early days.

