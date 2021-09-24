Ryder Cup: US dominate Europe in Friday's first session at Whistling Straits

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Whistling Straits

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm
Garcia and Rahm want to start a "new Spanish tradition" at the Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia struck the first blow for Europe in the 43rd Ryder Cup but the United States dominated the opening foursomes to take a 3-1 lead at Whistling Straits.

World number one Rahm holed birdie putts on the seventh and eighth holes to put Europe in command as they beat the much fancied American pairing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 3&1 in the top match.

The victory means Garcia equals Sir Nick Faldo's Ryder Cup record of winning 23 matches.

However, experienced pair Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter lost the first five holes as they were thrashed 5&3 by rookies Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger also never trailed against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, eventually triumphing 2&1, while Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa pulled clear on the back nine to win 3&2 against Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland.

The matches teed off on a still but chilly morning, on the iconic Wisconsin course beside Lake Michigan that has staged the US PGA Championship on three occasions.

There were the expected pantomime boos on the first tee for the European players, with raucous cheers for the US players drowning out the meagre support for the visitors. There will be up to 40,000 fans daily but few Europeans are present because of the tough Covid-19 travel rules.

And the home fans had more to cheer with Thomas and Spieth taking an early lead but Rahm, who spoke on Thursday about wanting to build on the "Spanish legacy" in the Ryder Cup, holed three birdies in five holes to put Europe two ahead at the turn.

Garcia rolled in a 20-footer on the 15th to put Europe three holes ahead with three to play in the alternate shot format and guarantee at least half a point.

The match was closed out on the 17th despite a quite sensational shot from Spieth, who nearly ended up running into the lake as he overbalanced while playing from heavy rough. Thomas could not convert a par putt from five feet though and conceded the hole and match.

After the pairings were announced on Thursday, Europe captain Padraig Harrington said the top match was "big for both sides" - given how the opening session has panned out, it's turned out to be a massive point for Europe.

Foursomes final scores

While the top match was blue from the fourth hole, the other three matches were pretty much red throughout.

Harrington opted for experience in his final pairing, with Poulter and McIlroy, who have played in 13 Ryder Cups between them, going up against debutants Cantlay and Schauffele.

However, the Americans have been in sparking form this season, with Cantlay being named PGA Tour player of the season after winning the season-ending Tour Championship earlier this month - which also earned him a $15m bonus as the FedEx Cup champion - while Schauffele won the Olympic title in Tokyo in August.

And they raced into a five-hole lead. Poulter and McIlroy won the 10th and 11th to spark hopes of a fightback but the Americans matched their birdies on the next two before holing two more to wrap up the victory.

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, today at 17:55

    Feels like one of the weakest European teams in a while although stats may suggest different for all I know. Will be thrilled and surprised if we are still in this going into the final day.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 17:54

    I fear that the singles will go the way of the USA as they have so much quality at their disposal. But it is not all over yet.

  • Comment posted by Have My Say, today at 17:51

    Sorry, USA 17 EUROPE 11. Good odds @ 16/1

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 17:51

    Harrington resting the old guys in the fourballs - Garcia, Westwood, Poulter and the out of form Fitzpatrick.

    Shame Casey can't be benched - some of his tee shots this morning were atrocious.

  • Comment posted by Simpkin123, today at 17:50

    Send in Raducanu! She’s at least used to winning in front of a braying mob.

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 17:49

    No doubt this is due to Brexit and the lack of available drivers.

    • Reply posted by red adair, today at 17:52

      red adair replied:
      Luckily we have plenty of toilet paper, for both ends of the spectrum!

  • Comment posted by Glen Albyn, today at 17:48

    Early days yet...need to get up early in the first of the 4 balls this evening!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:48

    Last week i said Harrington could be the worst captain since Faldo. And it looking more like that my prediction will come true

  • Comment posted by markusbeggs, today at 17:48

    Not even one spectator clapped for a majestic Garcia putt. Pathetic.

    • Reply posted by Irons45, today at 17:50

      Irons45 replied:
      Why should they support the opposition

  • Comment posted by Have My Say, today at 17:48

    USA 17 EUROPE 11 Heap your money on at 16/1.

  • Comment posted by Mikey56, today at 17:47

    Sadly the US will win this year with a big margin to spare..

    • Reply posted by markusbeggs, today at 17:49

      markusbeggs replied:
      They were 3-1 up last time, how did that turn out?

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:47

    A solid start from the US but still a long way to go, Europe to hit back.

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 17:46

    Very poor start,captains picks were awful

  • Comment posted by Iain, today at 17:45

    Early days to all you naysayers!

  • Comment posted by Marky R, today at 17:45

    A game.

    A game of skill certainly.

    But, like darts and snooker, not a sport.

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 17:45

    Tone was set in the final match with Rory’s approach. From there it was all downhill.
    Can’t lose the afternoon session now.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:44

    The United States team look good on paper. And are actually playing like it as well. This is going to be so tough for Europe to beat them at their place

  • Comment posted by red adair, today at 17:44

    The American fans should sit back and listen to themselves sometimes. USA USA Get in the hole!

    Anyway, the supposed best player Mcilroy, haven't been that for a long long time. Whatever the result here, he needs to just go back to basics and let the golf do the talking sometimes.

    Leaving Rose out was always going to be a bad decision, probably due to personality clash. Hope Europe still win!

    • Reply posted by Champ20ns, today at 17:53

      Champ20ns replied:
      McIlroy hasn't been the best player for 7 years.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 17:44

    Europe looked poor tbh. Were hanging on for large parts other than Rahm.

    No surprise that some of the worst performers are those over 40.

    The pandemic may have given some of them a reprieve to reverse the ageing effect on their bodies, but since we have been back in the full swing, those over 40s (across all nations) have generally been poor.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:44

    Sergio Garcia Excellent record.

