Ryder Cup live leaderboard

The format and match times

The contest takes place over five sessions across three days.

Day one: Four foursomes matches starting at 13:05 BST, with four fourball matches from 18:10.

Day two: Four foursomes starting at 13:05, with four fourball matches from 18:10.

Day three: 12 singles matches featuring all players from 17:04.

The scoring

One point is awarded for each match won, with half a point for each tied match.

There are 28 matches across the three days so defending champions Europe need 14 points for a tie that would see them retain the Ryder Cup. For the US to regain the trophy they must score at least 14½ points.

BBC coverage

Digital: Live text coverage with in-play video clips (UK only), analysis and social media on the BBC Sport website and app from 12:00-00:00 on the opening two days and from 16:00 on the third day.

Radio: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds across the three days

Friday, 24 September: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 12:30 and BBC Radio 5 Live from 18:00

Saturday, 25 September: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 13:00 and BBC Radio 5 Live from 18:00

Sunday, 26 September: BBC Radio 5 Live from 18:20

TV: Daily highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, shown straight after each day's play concludes and repeated later

Day one: Saturday, 25 September 00:05-02:05 and 07:10-09:10

Day two: Sunday, 26 September 00:00-02:00 and 07:15-09:15

Day three: Sunday, 26 September 23:20-01:20 and Monday, 27 September 13:30-15:30