Team Europe will lead with an all-Spanish pairing of Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm

World number one Jon Rahm and Europe's Ryder Cup record points scorer Sergio Garcia will take on American favourites Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in Friday's opening match in Wisconsin.

Garcia has amassed 25½ points, the same as the entire US team combined, although Spieth and Thomas won three of their four matches together in Paris.

Europe captain Padraig Harrington has opted for experience in the last of the four matches, putting Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter together. They face rookies Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

"I've got 12 players who could play foursomes, there's nobody in my team that couldn't play foursomes," said Harrington.

"Everybody could've played and it was tough to have to let people rest."

The Irishman says his aim is to play everyone on Friday. "Everyone's getting a game, everybody should get a game on day one," he added.

"You've got to get them out there and see how they enjoy the atmosphere and see how they get on."

Poulter and McIlroy won one of their two foursomes matches when Europe romped to a 17½-10½ victory at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018.

Cantlay won the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship earlier this month and was named player of the year by his fellow professionals, while Schauffele won the Olympic title in Tokyo in August.

The 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on the shore of Lake Michigan will open with four foursomes (alternate shot) matches, with four fourball matches played in Friday's second session. The pairings for those matches will be announced towards the end of the foursomes.

American captain Steve Stricker, who is using four of his six debutants in the opening session, says he feels "great" about their pairings.

"Some teams have played together over the years, whether in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup," he said.

"We are really excited about how these guys are playing and the order they are going out. It is in their hands now and they are excited to get going."

Open champion Collin Morikawa is another rookie and he will partner world number two Dustin Johnson against England's Paul Casey and Norwegian Viktor Hovland, who at 24 is the youngest player in the European side.

Hovland is the only one of Europe's three debutants playing in Friday's opening session with Shane Lowry and Bernd Wiesberger sitting out.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who said in the run-up to this event that he finds it tough to play at a Ryder Cup because the event takes him away from his usual routine, is playing with another debutant in Daniel Berger against English pair Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Europe have won nine of the past 12 Ryder Cups but have not triumphed on American soil since the 'Miracle of Medinah' in 2012.

More to follow.