World number one Jon Rahm will play with fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia against Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the opening foursomes match of the 43rd Ryder Cup on Friday.

They will be followed out by Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, who take on Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

English pair Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick take on Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger at Whistling Straits.

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter face Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

More to follow.