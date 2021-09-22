Last updated on .From the section Golf

The 43rd Ryder Cup will take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from 24-26 September.

Here are the 12 men playing for each team...

Team Europe

Paul Casey

Age: 44

Lives: Scottsdale, Arizona

World ranking: 24

European Tour wins: 15

Form: Nine top-10 finishes this year and won Dubai Desert Classic

Appearances: 5

Record: (W-L-H) 4-3-5 - Fourballs 2-1-3, Foursomes 1-1-0, Singles 1-1-2 - 6½ points

Matt Fitzpatrick

Age: 27

Lives: Sheffield, England

World ranking: 27

European Tour wins: 6

Form: Joint runner-up at Scottish Open, two top five finishes in US at Los Angeles and RBC Heritage. Last win was DP World Tour Championship in December 2020.

Appearances: 2

Record: (W-L-H) 0-2-0 - Fourballs 0-0-0, Foursomes 0-1-0, Singles 0-1-0 - 0 points

Tommy Fleetwood

Age: 30

Lives: Southport, England

World ranking: 37

European Tour wins: 5

Form: Quiet year but won four points on his Ryder Cup debut with Francesco Molinari in 2018

Appearances: 2

Record: (W-L-H) 4-1-0 - Fourballs 2-0-0, Foursomes 2-0-0, Singles 0-1-0 - 4 points

Sergio Garcia

Age: 41

Lives: Has homes in Borriol in Spain, Orlando in Florida, and Crans-Montana in Switzerland

World ranking: 43

European Tour wins: 16

Form: Won Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2020 and has now won on the PGA Tour in three different decades. Heartbeat of the European team and record points scorer in the competition.

Appearances: 10

Record: (W-L-H) 22-12-7 - Fourballs 8-4-3, Foursomes 10-4-3, Singles 4-4-1 - 25½ points

Tyrrell Hatton

Age: 29

Lives: Marlow, England

World ranking: 19

European Tour wins: 6

Form: Three missed cuts in last four events. Only two top-10s since winning Abu Dhabi Championship in January 2021.

Appearances: 2

Record: (W-L-H) 1-2-0 - Fourballs 1-1-0, Foursomes 0-0-0, Singles 0-1-0 - 1 point

Viktor Hovland

Age: 24

Lives: Oslo, Norway

World ranking: 14

European Tour wins: 1

Form: Youngest member of team and first Norwegian to qualify for the team. Two-time PGA Tour winner in 2020, also won BMW International on European Tour in June. Seven top-six finishes this year.

Appearances: Debut

Shane Lowry

Age: 34

Lives: Jupiter, Florida

World ranking: 42

European Tour wins: 5

Form: Finished fourth at US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May on similar 'links-like' course to Whistling Straits. 2019 Open champion. Wildcard pick.

Appearances: Debut

Rory McIlroy

Age: 32

Lives: Jupiter, Florida

World ranking: 15

European Tour wins: 14

Form: One PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow and seven seven top-10 finishes. Missed out on Olympic bronze after finishing in a seven-way tie for third and losing in the play-off.

Appearances: 6

Record: (W-L-H) 11-9-4 - Fourballs 4-3-2, Foursomes 5-4-1, Singles 2-2-1 - 13 points

Ian Poulter

Age: 45

Lives: Orlando, Florida.

World ranking: 50

European Tour wins: 14

Form: Three top-10 finishes on PGA Tour in 2021 and made FedEx Cup play-offs for the 14th time. Wildcard pick for fifth time, the inspirational "Postman" who always delivers. Never beaten in singles at Ryder Cup.

Appearances: 7

Record: (W-L-H) 14-6-2 - Fourballs 4-4-1, Foursomes 5-2-0, Singles 5-0-1 - 15 points

Jon Rahm

Age: 26

Lives: Scottsdale, Arizona

World ranking: 1

European Tour wins: 7

Form: The Spaniard has had a stellar year. The 2021 US Open champion topped both qualifying lists and has had 13 top-10 finishes.

Appearances: 2

Record: (W-L-H) 1-2-0 - Fourballs 0-2-0, Foursomes 0-0-0, Singles 1-0-0 - 1 point

Lee Westwood

Age: 48

Lives: Worksop, England

World ranking: 35

European Tour wins: 25

Form: Second in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship in March and held on to the final qualifying place by just 9.3 points.

Appearances: 11

Record: (W-L-H) 20-18-6 - Fourballs 8-6-2, Foursomes 9-5-4, Singles 3-7-0 - 23 points

Bernd Wiesberger

Age: 35

Lives: Vienna, Austria

World ranking: 63

European Tour wins: 8

Form: Won in Austria this year as well as three more top-six finishes. Played in 2016 and 2018 EurAsia Cup wins where he successfully partnered Poulter in 2016 fourballs

Appearances: Debut

Team USA

Daniel Berger

Age: 28

Lives: Jupiter, Florida

World ranking: 16

PGA Tour wins: 4

Form: Eight top-10 finishes on PGA Tour in the 2020-21 season. Played Presidents Cup in 2017 when Stricker was captain and partnered Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.

Appearances: Debut

Patrick Cantlay

Age: 29

Lives: Long Beach, California

World ranking: 4

PGA Tour wins: 6

Form: Three wins this year, including season-ending PGA Tour Championship and voted player of the year by PGA Tour players. In 2019 Presidents Cup partnered Xander Schauffele in fourballs and foursomes winning two out of four points.

Appearances: Debut

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 28

Lives: Modesto, California

World ranking: 7

PGA Tour wins: 8

Form: Won twice on the PGA Tour last season, including the delayed 2020 US Open. Nine top-10 finishes. Says he wrecked his hands warming up for long driving competition in build up to this Ryder Cup.

Appearances: 2

Record: (W-L-H) 0-3-0 - Fourballs 0-0-0, Foursomes 0-2-0, Singles 0-1-0 - 0 points

Harris English

Age: 32

Lives: Valdosta, Georgia

World ranking: 11

PGA Tour wins: 4

Form: Two PGA Tour wins last season and third in this year's US Open.

Appearances: Debut

Tony Finau

Age: 32

Lives: Salt Lake City, Utah

World ranking: 9

PGA Tour wins: 2

Form: Won a play-off to claim his second PGA Tour title at recent Northern Trust Open - five years after previous victory. Had eight top-10 finishes over the 2020-21 season.

Appearances: 2

Record: (W-L-H) 2-1-0 - Fourballs 1-1-0, Foursomes 0-0-0, Singles 1-0-0 - 2 points

Dustin Johnson

Age: 37

Lives: Columbia, South Carolina

World ranking: 2

PGA Tour wins: 24

Form: Won delayed 2020 Masters and despite losing world number one ranking after 43 weeks, has had top-10 finishes in four of last six tournaments.

Appearances: 5

Record: (W-L-H) 7-9-0 - Fourballs 3-5-0, Foursomes 1-3-0, Singles 3-1-0 - 7 points

Brooks Koepka

Age: 31

Lives: West Palm Beach, Florida

World ranking: 10

PGA Tour wins: 8

Form: One win on the PGA Tour last season, but also finished joint second, joint fourth and joint sixth at the PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship respectively. Injured his wrist at start of September after hitting a tree root.

Appearances: 3

Record: (W-L-H) 4-3-1 - Fourballs 2-2-0, Foursomes 1-1-0, Singles 1-0-1 - 4½ points

Collin Morikawa

Age: 24

Lives: Los Angeles, California

World ranking: 3

PGA Tour wins: 5

Form: Won the 2021 Open Championship on his debut and his first World Golf Championships event in a stellar season. Also finished joint fourth at the US Open and joint eighth in the defence of his PGA Championship title.

Appearances: Debut

Xander Schauffele

Age: 27

Lives: San Diego, California

World ranking: 5

PGA Tour wins: 4

Form: Olympic champion at Tokyo 2020 Games. Joint third at 2021 Masters and three runner-up finishes on PGA Tour.

Appearances: Debut

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 25

Lives: Dallas, Texas

World ranking: 21

PGA Tour wins: 0

Form: Beaten by Billy Horschel in WGC Matchplay final and finished top-10 at the US Open and Open Championship.

Appearances: Debut

Jordan Spieth

Age: 28

Lives: Dallas, Texas

World ranking: 13

PGA Tour wins: 12

Form: Resurgent force on PGA Tour in 2021, winning his first tournament since the 2017 Open Championship. Recorded nine top-10 finishes, his most since the 2016-17 season.

Appearances: 4

Record: (W-L-H) 7-5-2 - Fourballs 5-1-0, Foursomes 2-1-2, Singles 0-3-0 - 8 points

Justin Thomas

Age: 28

Lives: Louisville, Kentucky

World ranking: 6

PGA Tour wins: 14

Form: Won the Players Championship and had seven top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour in another solid season.

Appearances: 2

Record: (W-L-H) 4-1-0 - Fourballs 2-0-0, Foursomes 1-1-0, Singles 1-0-0 - 4 points