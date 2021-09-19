Last updated on .From the section Golf

Clarke birdied the second extra hole to edge out South Korea's KJ Choi

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke beat KJ Choi in a play-off to claim his third PGA Tour Champions title at the Sanford International in South Dakota.

Clarke edged the South Korean on the second extra hole after Steve Flesch bogeyed the first to drop out.

The 53-year-old Dungannon native began the final round four shots off Choi but shot a five-under 65 to vault himself back into contention.

Choi missed a birdie putt to win on the first play-off hole.

It is Clarke's third PGA Tour Champions win of the season following his victories at the TimberTech Championship and Mitsubushi Electric Championship in November and January respectively.

Following a frustrating second round 70 that left the 2011 Open Champion four adrift of overnight leader Choi, Clarke carded six birdies and a bogey to earn himself a place in the play-off at Minnehaha Country Club.

With Flesch eliminated after a bogey, Choi's birdie putt to win on the first extra hole shaved the left edge of the hole.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner was then unable to match Clarke's birdie on the second, handing the Northern Irishman another triumph on the over-50s circuit.