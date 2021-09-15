Ryder Cup: Paul Azinger questions Brooks Koepka's commitment against Europe

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments22

Brooks Koepka at the 2018 Ryder Cup
Brooks Koepka has won 4½ Ryder Cup points from two previous appearances in the biennial event

American Brooks Koepka should withdraw from next week's Ryder Cup against Europe if he "does not love the event", says former US captain Paul Azinger.

Koepka, 31, said this week he found the demands of playing in the competition "odd" and mentally challenging.

Azinger said: "Not everyone embraces it. I know players who felt that way.

"Brooks is one of the most honest guys and if he is honest with himself and if he doesn't want to be there, he should say it, especially because he is hurt."

The 43rd staging of the biennial competition takes place from 24-26 September and Koepka, who has played twice before, was the only player in the 12-man American team not to attend a two-day meeting at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin this week, choosing to stay at home as he continues to recover from a wrist injury.

The world number nine was forced to withdraw from the third round of the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship earlier this month after striking a tree root while playing a shot and damaging a wrist.

US captain Steve Stricker is yet to comment on Koepka's comments to Golf Digest earlier this week, but said of his battle to be fit: "I'm leaving it up to him. It sounds positive. He's working hard to be there."

In the interview, four-time major winner Koepka said that Ryder Cup week was "so far from my normal routine" that he found it difficult to "decompress".

"You go from an individual sport all the time to a team sport one week a year," he added. "I can barely see my (personal) team. It's hard to even go to the gym.

"It's more demanding than I'm used to, and there's a lot of emotion there, so by Sunday, you're just dead."

He also said that while he would love to represent the US at the Olympics, it was "just maybe not in my DNA, the team sports thing".

Azinger, one of only two Americans to captain a winning side this century, at Valhalla in 2008, also feels Koepka's ongoing feud with team-mate Bryson DeChambeau is not helpful to team morale.

"When you add the Bryson dynamic, that would make the decision easier (for Koepka)," he said.

Koepka contributed three points from four matches on his debut as the US won 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016 and 1½ points in defeat at Le Golf National in 2018.

Europe and US Ryder Cup teams for Whistling StraitsAround the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 08:26

    Steve Stricker should bang BK and BDC's heads together and tell them they're being paired together and if they don't like it they can withdraw and 2 people who want to play can be called up. It's mad that Koepka has said these things so close to the start of the Ryder Cup.

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 08:25

    Looks like the American team spirit is already under strain!

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 08:25

    Is it too late to select another player remembering the new guy needs to be paired up probably they would have to consider moving 3 partners over the weekend. When it comes to the Singles even that gets complicated as the top and bottom of the order is where the wins are most valued. Basically only injuries stop the named team playing/ I hope it doesn't come to that

  • Comment posted by Rappers, today at 08:23

    I think the US golfers use this 'team thing' as an excuse - they don't like losing and worse, they are afraid of losing.

  • Comment posted by Diamond Flight, today at 08:17

    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by Roy Keane is a balloon, today at 08:17

    I like Keopka, smashing player & at least he is honest. Shame he got mixed up in all the rubbish with Bryson. If your not interested then don't play, there are others to consider. Regardless the US will have too much for Europe & that Balloon Harrington.

  • Comment posted by osprey2k5, today at 08:17

    If you don't like the set up and format then don't put yourself up for selection at the beginning of the season its not as if he didn't know how it works having played in it before its probably because his ego and Bryson's cant fit in the same room at the same time

  • Comment posted by anybrain, today at 08:16

    Anyone else think there are some mind games going on here? Is Mourino involved somewhere on the US Team?

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 08:12

    Having a "non-team player" in a team can only be divisive and negatively affect team morale. Koepka should with draw for his team mates benefit.
    The opposite can be said for a player such as Poulter who raises his game every Ryder Cup because he fully embraces the concept.
    Should be a great competition as usual.

  • Comment posted by Steve macauley, today at 08:10

    Golf was nothing before woods the ratings have plummeted since his demise the Ryder cup is all hype and watched only by snowflakes

    • Reply posted by Doods1875, today at 08:13

      Doods1875 replied:
      But you're interested enough in it to comment? 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by MattySW, today at 08:10

    If I was an American, I'd much rather have Billy Horschel on the team, proven match play experience and just an all round good guy, think he'd love the team environment.

  • Comment posted by Gray, today at 08:05

    Lately Golf has become all about the Bryson and Koepka sideshow. Sick of them getting air time. If you dont want to be part of a team event then withdraw and let someone who does take part. Its most likely that they cant share their ego's and limelight with anyone else except themselves

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 08:04

    For Europe’s sake he should play!what with his injury, dislike of team format and his war with de Shambles who claims to have wrecked his hands preparing for a long driving competition the US team is clearly not a happy camp… Bring it on!

  • Comment posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 07:59

    Koepka just comes across as it’s all about me me me. Everyone knows it’s not an ordinary week - but it’s a chance to play in something that only comes around once every two years and is something that the fans love to be a part of.

    If he is that upset about having to change his routine, to pull together to be part of a team then he should be dropped or withdraw.

  • Comment posted by Derek Gill, today at 07:53

    So if you are not a team player, withdraw!

  • Comment posted by Bob Corkhill, today at 07:52

    Koepka is obviously an excellent golfer, but he is one of the most dislikeable sportsmen I've come across. The guy has the charisma of a rotten turnip.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 07:51

    Wow a walking point ty brookes and zinger

  • Comment posted by LBW2017, today at 07:50

    USA don't have better players the world ranking points for US events are higher than European events. Keopka is being honest some people just dont get team environments. Both sides are strong and its going to be a cracker. I love Azinger for pointing out the US teams deficiencies, he is such a bonehead, ....its not helping zinger....no wonder see wanted to punch you in the face...your a dumb head.

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 07:49

    The American team falling apart already and there's still over a week to go. The competition has always seemed to mean more to the Europeans. Although it is a bit of misnomer that it is tour v tour considering the majority ? of the European team are based full time in USA.

  • Comment posted by MattySW, today at 07:41

    Very strange comments from Koepka, given the timing. I get the Ryder Cup isn't every players priority but why would you say that just before the event? Maybe this is the reason USA have struggled in recent years, they may have the better players, but Europe are the better TEAM.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.