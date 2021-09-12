Last updated on .From the section Golf

Westwood made his Ryder Cup debut 24 years ago

Lee Westwood sealed his spot in Europe's team for this month's Ryder Cup as nine automatic qualifiers were confirmed at the BMW PGA Championship.

He will make his 11th appearance in the event, tying Sir Nick Faldo's record.

Bernd Wiesberger's tie for 20th saw him secure a debut at Whistling Straits, knocking Shane Lowry out of the side.

Lowry must wait with others, including Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose, for captain Padraig Harrington's three wildcard picks on Sunday evening.

Harrington is set to make the announcement from 19:30 BST, which will complete the 12-man team he takes to the United States to attempt to defend the trophy from 24 to 26 September.

Englishman Westwood, 48, and Wiesberger, 35, join Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland in the team.

"I've been doing this for a long time and I've been in situations where I've played in big events and throughout 18 holes, I've never felt like this, ever," said Wiesberger, who will be the first Austrian to play in the biennial contest.

"It was quite a rollercoaster. I have no idea if at some point I was out of it or what went on. But I just tried to grind on every hole, and making an automatic qualification feels like a big relief."

England's Fitzpatrick guaranteed his place after a closing four-under-par 68 earned him a top-20 finish while Hatton, who missed the cut on the defence of his crown, is also in.

Ireland's former Open champion Lowry would have replaced Westwood with a top-eight finish at Wentworth and began the day in a tie for seventh, but slipped down the leaderboard with a final round of 71.

Rose, who almost holed is second shot on the par-five 18th, closed with a 65 to finish in joint sixth on 16 under, three shots behind winner Billy Horschel.

Six players in the American team will make their Ryder Cup debuts, with captain Steve Stricker, who had six wildcard selections, picking four rookies.