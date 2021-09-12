Ryder Cup: Lee Westwood seals spot in European team

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments43

Lee Westwood
Westwood made his Ryder Cup debut 24 years ago

Lee Westwood sealed his spot in Europe's team for this month's Ryder Cup as nine automatic qualifiers were confirmed at the BMW PGA Championship.

He will make his 11th appearance in the event, tying Sir Nick Faldo's record.

Bernd Wiesberger's tie for 20th saw him secure a debut at Whistling Straits, knocking Shane Lowry out of the side.

Lowry must wait with others, including Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose, for captain Padraig Harrington's three wildcard picks on Sunday evening.

Harrington is set to make the announcement from 19:30 BST, which will complete the 12-man team he takes to the United States to attempt to defend the trophy from 24 to 26 September.

Englishman Westwood, 48, and Wiesberger, 35, join Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland in the team.

"I've been doing this for a long time and I've been in situations where I've played in big events and throughout 18 holes, I've never felt like this, ever," said Wiesberger, who will be the first Austrian to play in the biennial contest.

"It was quite a rollercoaster. I have no idea if at some point I was out of it or what went on. But I just tried to grind on every hole, and making an automatic qualification feels like a big relief."

England's Fitzpatrick guaranteed his place after a closing four-under-par 68 earned him a top-20 finish while Hatton, who missed the cut on the defence of his crown, is also in.

Ireland's former Open champion Lowry would have replaced Westwood with a top-eight finish at Wentworth and began the day in a tie for seventh, but slipped down the leaderboard with a final round of 71.

Rose, who almost holed is second shot on the par-five 18th, closed with a 65 to finish in joint sixth on 16 under, three shots behind winner Billy Horschel.

Six players in the American team will make their Ryder Cup debuts, with captain Steve Stricker, who had six wildcard selections, picking four rookies.

Europe and US Ryder Cup teams for Whistling StraitsAround the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by gordon, today at 19:08

    The biggest problem Europe have this time is the lack of current form players. Indeed a number of players have worryingly poor form - Hatton &Fitzpatrick with Fleetwood and Westwood not far behind. Rahm can't win it on his own. I would go for Lowry so he can be paired with McIlroy. Sadly, Europe is in danger of getting pumped...

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 19:07

    You have to take into consideration a player’s record in the Ryder Cup and on that alone, Rose should be one of the picks. Would be very tempted to go for Garcia and Poulter, for the same reasons. They both find their games for these matches.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 19:04

    All I can say is thank goodness we have RM in the team 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 18:58

    Rose should be nailed on pick, he had a top 5 finish today coupled with his record in the Ryder Cup he should be number 1 pick.

    As for Garcia, Poulter and Lowry - TBH I love poulter but his form isn't up to scratch I would go with the other two.

    Looking forward to the Ryder cup, we are clearly underdogs but isn't tat how we like it?

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 18:54

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 18:49

    Garcia is already picked, otherwise he would have been playing this week for his place. Poulter is a guaranteed pick for the fear and motivation factor. So Rose vs Lowry. Both major champions, one in form, one not. Rose didn’t do week at last Ryder cup. And the captain is Irish. So Lowry it is.

    • Reply posted by Me, today at 18:51

      Me replied:
      Rose didn’t do *well

  • Comment posted by Souness11, today at 18:48

    Poulter, Rose and Garcia all day. Lowry's attempt to talk himself into the team should fail, in the same way Russell Knox failed in 2016 when Darren Clarke would have none of it. If Lowry is in, it's a classic example of jobs for the boys.

  • Comment posted by pm61, today at 18:48

    Both sides should have the same number of free picks, why is this different? US getting desperate to win perhaps!

    • Reply posted by Me, today at 18:53

      Me replied:
      What a strange comment. It’s up to each side how they pick their team. There’s no disparity or inequity here.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 18:48

    Poulter, Garcia and Lowry.

    Shame Westwood qualified automatically. Has been terrible this calendar year except a couple of weeks around the Players Championship.

    Don't trust Rose to have enough good days - he is very hit and miss. Where Stenson is today (nowhere near as good as he was) is where Rose will be in a couple of years.

  • Comment posted by Googolplexian, today at 18:45

    If you look at the final Fedex standings

    Garcia 14
    Lowry 45
    Poulter 77
    Rose 126

    Other than his creditable performance this week difficult to see the case for Rose.

    Whoever he picks is unlikely to have the US team concerned.

    On paper the US team looks a lot stronger this time around

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 19:01

      GazR replied:
      The fedex cup is quite a fickle judge of form! You can be last in at the first playoff stage and win and then be 2nd…
      Rose showed form here!

  • Comment posted by truesportsfan, today at 18:45

    Lowry, Rose, Garcia - Poulter didn't contribute a lot in the last Ryder Cup apart from in the singles and his form this season has not been great. Lowry is a fighter, a major champion and should gel well with McIlroy. I would have Poulter over the out of form Hatton who does not have a great Ryder Cup record. However, the selection system doesn't allow this.

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 18:43

    Pity Westwood qualified - he’s on wane but Rose, Lowry and Garcia should be picked, but unfortunate for Poulter

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 18:42

    Too much nostalgia for the old guard, I think Europeans could be in for pasting this time.

  • Comment posted by van, today at 18:40

    Wil be interesting to see European's team, however I think they will get well beaten by a very good USA team.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 18:38

    I'd go for Montgomerie, Sandy Lyle and Ian Woosnam for my picks. Form is temporary but class is permanent

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 18:31

    In another report on this website Westwood is quoted before the second round as saying he thought the qualifying system was wrong ..... I wonder if he will therefore think someone else should have got the place and give it up ???

  • Comment posted by Dicanio64, today at 18:27

    Delighted for Westwood. His form deserves being in the European team. Sadly the same can't be said for Poulter who looked mentally tired this week. My picks would be Rose Lowry and Garcia. All have previously done well in majors and WGC events on US soil in recent years.

    • Reply posted by Norfolkinchance, today at 18:46

      Norfolkinchance replied:
      Wise words!

  • Comment posted by WD64, today at 18:25

    The only sensible choice is

    Poulter
    Rose
    Garcia

    Anything else is a huge gamble…

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 18:24

    Faldo, Lyle, Langer for me.... Monty to drive the buggy!!

  • Comment posted by kris, today at 18:23

    While I don’t dispute Poulter is out of form, the question Harrington has to ask himself is whether his record merits picking him over players only marginally more in form. I can’t really think the US are going to be ‘scared’ of too many of our players and therefore Poulter’s record and experience brings a different & important dynamic.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport