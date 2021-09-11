Ladies European Tour: Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul wins Swiss Open

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Atthaya Thitikul
Thitikul won her second Ladies European Tour title of the season

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul overcame a four-shot deficit to win the Swiss Ladies Open.

The 18-year-old carded a six-under-round of 66 to finish on 16 under, one clear of Norway's Marianne Skarpnord.

Four birdies on the front nine lifted Thitikul into the lead as she reached the turn in 31, and her clubhouse target could not be passed.

England's Eleanor Givens claimed fifth spot on 12 under after a 68, alongside Italian Virginia Elena Carta.

Wales' Chloe Williams was a shot further back after a level-par 72.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.