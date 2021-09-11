Ladies European Tour: Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul wins Swiss Open
Last updated on .From the section Golf
Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul overcame a four-shot deficit to win the Swiss Ladies Open.
The 18-year-old carded a six-under-round of 66 to finish on 16 under, one clear of Norway's Marianne Skarpnord.
Four birdies on the front nine lifted Thitikul into the lead as she reached the turn in 31, and her clubhouse target could not be passed.
England's Eleanor Givens claimed fifth spot on 12 under after a 68, alongside Italian Virginia Elena Carta.
Wales' Chloe Williams was a shot further back after a level-par 72.
