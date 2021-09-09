Last updated on .From the section Golf

McDowell is joint 51st after a first round of 71

Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry both made solid starts at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Lowry is six shots off the lead on two under while McDowell, who this week welcomed news that The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025, is one shot further back on one under.

Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout share the lead on eight under.

A number of players will have an eye on selection for this month's Ryder Cup.

European captain Padraig Harington's team for the Whistling Straits event will be decided after the BMW PGA Championship and Lowry will be hoping to retain his place in the side.

Justin Rose is yet to qualify for the European team and he lies joint fourth on five under after a bogey-free 67 on the first day at Wentworth.