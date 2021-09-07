Solheim Cup: Europe's win over the US puts PGA Tour finale in shade

By Iain Carter
BBC golf correspondent



Money cannot buy everything and despite the lavish riches on offer at the Tour Championship, the PGA Tour finale did not come close to acquiring the golfing glory generated by the Solheim Cup.

As laudable and lucrative as Patrick Cantlay's $15m (£10.9m) performance was in Atlanta last Sunday, the contest that truly captured the imagination ended a day later at the Inverness Club near Toledo, Ohio.

It was here that Europe's women completed a thrilling defence of the trophy they won against the United States in equally dramatic circumstances two years ago. This was another Solheim Cup that will live long in the memory.

There were precious few European fans on site to celebrate a win that ultimately silenced constant chants of "U-S-A, U-S-A" from the record crowds of 130,000 that left no one in any doubt of the identity of the home team.

There were no roars to greet Europe's heroics, just ripples of, admittedly, polite applause. There were no friends or relatives among the galleries to offer comfort to the visiting players - all they had was themselves and an inspired backroom team.

And huge credit must go to the quietly spoken captain Catriona Matthew. The experienced Scot has now piloted her continent to two underdog victories to cap her stellar golfing career.

She will not go looking for the limelight, but her calculated, meticulous and inspiring leadership deserves proper and enduring recognition.

Matthew, a former Women's Open champion, has never received the levels of appreciation from the wider sporting public she thoroughly deserves.

As the only European captain to win two Solheim Cups she has barely put a foot wrong with astute tactics that have wrong-footed her opposing number in both matches. Her final day singles order was a prime example, allowing Europe to build an ultimately unassailable lead.

Pairing Leona Maguire, the stand out performer in Toledo, with Mel Reid was a move neither player saw coming. "I don't think Leona liked me much beforehand," Reid admitted to BBC Sport.

The Irish rookie and English veteran gelled in practice and proved an unbeatable force in both of their foursomes matches and the fourballs on Saturday where Reid's sensational 18th hole birdie secured the half that gave Europe what ultimately proved a decisive two-point lead.

"We didn't know each other before this. I don't think she wanted to play with me to be honest," Reid added. "She's an unbelievable player, I really hope that the world now sees how good she is.

"Her new nickname is 'Lion', I mean she's so impressive and honestly it was an honour to play with her."

Maguire won a rookie record four and a half points as the only golfer from either side to play all five sessions. "There was lots of heckling going on with the crowds," Maguire told me.

"We knew it would be a hostile crowd and we tried to get as much blue on the board early in the singles to get a message back to the girls and they really rallied at the end to seal the deal."

Maguire was the first to post a European point with her emphatic 5&4 win over fellow debutant Jennifer Kupcho, who was also unbeaten. It capped a stunning debut for the 26 year old from Cavan.

"Never could I have imagined for it to go as well as this," she added. "This is something I will never forget and definitely one of the best weeks of my life.

"I said if Beany (Matthew) wanted me to play five matches I would play five matches and give it my absolute all and I can sleep next week.

"We were underdogs coming over here and to win is just incredible."

It was a Solheim Cup to sit alongside the heroics of Gleneagles when Suzann Pettersen secured victory with the final putt two years ago and Killeen Castle in 2011 when Europe also snatched victory at the very last moment.

No fewer than 16 of the 28 matches went to the final green in Ohio, a mark of just how tense and exciting this contest proved.

Europe's mettle saw them through and furthered the reputation of an event that gains resonance with its every playing. "It goes to show the standard of golf in Europe, we've got some absolutely world class players," Reid stated.

"I can't tell you enough, it is one of the best spectacles in sport whether male or female.

"The Solheim Cup brings out the best in everybody that plays.

"I hope that lots of people follow golf now because of the display we've put on over the last few days."

Make no mistake, this was no mere appetiser for the Ryder Cup, which will be played later this month. This was a sumptuous main course in its own right.

The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will be another full-blooded sporting contest with not a cent in prize money. Instead, a shedload of golfing glory is at stake.

It is another example of golf in its most compelling form. And this performance from Europe's women can only serve as an inspiration for their male counterparts in Wisconsin.

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by Paulo, today at 12:01

    This is what sport is all about! Incredible achievement and compelling viewing throughout. Well done Team Europe!

  • Comment posted by Stewart Morrell, today at 11:59

    nice to shut Dotty Pepper up!

  • Comment posted by Greenmount69, today at 11:58

    Well done ladies !! A great watch

  • Comment posted by ecmt, today at 11:58

    Well done Europe very well deserved

  • Comment posted by Olliewilks, today at 11:57

    What a stupid headline. Both were great and compelling viewing in their own right.
    Would we view the Solheim Cup as a spectacle in quite the same light had the US won, which lets be honest they very nearly did.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 11:57

    What's better than beating the yanks in their own back yard? Beating them in their own back yard with a crowd 99% cheering against them

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 11:52

    Magnificent....in the face of at times, open hostility, this team showed resilience, skill and courage. Above all they played the games with grace, their opponents/Pat Hirst could learn from that - Dame Catriona Matthew surely.

  • Comment posted by YAMS, today at 11:51

    I wonder if Pedersen won her match in these comments...

  • Comment posted by Shergar, today at 11:50

    So match play golf and team golf are the most exciting formats of golf to watch - when do we get golf's version of the IPL ?

  • Comment posted by Potato , today at 11:50

    This Solheim Cup was brilliant. A contest between two equal teams, displaying great skill. The outcome in doubt till almost the end. Very enjoyable to watch on TV. The women are not a sideshow to the Ryder Cup. They are doing pretty damn well in their own right!

  • Comment posted by algr, today at 11:49

    The Americans left the course after we won as quick as they left Afghanistan

    • Reply posted by rooster booster, today at 11:52

      rooster booster replied:
      the americans left the golf course twenty years after losing the curtis cup?

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 11:47

    Watched both tournaments and the finish of the Tour Championship which went to the final hole, and was a match play type shootout between the two front runners, was actually more thrilling than the finish of the Solheim Cup that Europe had all but in the bag early doors yesterday. Both tournaments were great entertainment so not sure why Iain Carter feels the need to unnecessarily compare the two.

  • Comment posted by Stueyg, today at 11:46

    I always watch the ladies play - I would just die for their swing. This was a brilliant performance by Europe despite the underdog tag. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 11:44

    Brilliant performance under pressure. Leona Maguire & Matilda Castren delivered big time and were as calm as could be. Huge credit must go to the captain Catriona Matthew. She never put a foot wrong and kept the team united and focused in the face of the disrespectful and unsporting Americans.

    • Reply posted by Jason, today at 12:02

      Jason replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 11:43

    Solheim Cup for me definitely every time over rich men playing just to make themselves even richer.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 11:41

    The Solheim Cup is always compelling viewing, usually dramatic & a fine example of what's great about sport & far removed from the bloated circus of the PGA Tour. So whilst I agree with this article, I do find it slightly incongruous that it's Iain Carter making this point given he usually spends most of his time writing fan boy articles about Tiger, whilst ignoring the true essence of the game.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 11:38

    Brilliant performance from the Europe ladies and in a very ladylike manner. The United States team behaviour has been an absolute disgrace all week. Unsporting, time wasting, nitpicking, slow play and the list goes on. They made the Europe Ladies putt the ball when inches from the hole instead of picking up. Nothing better than seeing the yanks getting beaten. Well done our ladies.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 11:38

    The Tour Finals are rubbish. 30 players where 2/3rd of the field have almost no chance of winning before the first ball has been struck off the tee.

    Great for Cantlay's and Rahm's bank balance, but boring for the viewers.

    Solheim Cup was far more interesting. There was an actual competition and money wasn't the only motivation.

  • Comment posted by rooster booster, today at 11:38

    "ryder cup not a cent in prize money"- maybe not but i am pretty sure that the players do get a nice monetary fee for playing.
    the players are not playing for free

    • Reply posted by benzia129, today at 11:51

      benzia129 replied:
      No money and no ranking points. Pure pride is all both the men and women play for. It's why they're so special

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:37

    I thought both the Tour Championship and Solheim Cup were great.

    Don't really see the need to bash one event to praise the other.

