Solheim Cup 2021: Matilda Castren claims winning point as Europe retain the trophy

Catriona Matthew & Matilda Castren
Catriona Matthew (left) is the first European captain to win the Solheim Cup twice

Matilda Castren holed a six-foot putt on the 18th to win the crucial 14th point as Europe retained the Solheim Cup against the United States in Ohio.

It is a second victory on American soil for the Europeans, in the 17th staging of the biennial event, and the second time Europe have defended the title.

Europe started Monday's singles by winning five of the first seven points.

But the US took control of the later matches and had threatened a dramatic turnaround.

Rookie Leona Maguire set the tone early on as she continued her eye-catching introduction to the competition by claiming the first point from Monday's 12 singles matches with an emphatic 5&4 win over Jennifer Kupcho.

It reinforced the visitor's already strong overnight position and contributed to ensuring that the huge galleries of home supporters had little to get excited about.

Maguire, who was the only player from either side to feature in all five matches, recorded four and a half points overall, a record for a rookie.

Her crushing win over Kupcho also saw her become only the third player in Solheim Cup history to earn her team more than four points in a single competition.

Madelene Sagstrom and Celine Boutier edged Catriona Matthew's side closer to their target of 14 points to retain the trophy, before American wins for world number one Nelly Korda, Brittany Altomare and Megan Khang brought a nervy conclusion.

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 22:52

    Fantastic performance by the European ladies . Leona Maguire , cool as a cucumber unreal performance .

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:02

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      She was fantastic. And she is a rookie as well

  • Comment posted by Hilary, today at 22:50

    Fantastic drama!! It was always going to be tough, but Leona Maguire & Matilda Castren in particular deserve huge praise for their performances. Nobody has beaten Salas in singles before and that putt was scary....but not for Matilda! So much for the US having the strongest team on paper...

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:54

    Well after England losing in the cricket. It is good to see some success today with Europe winning the Solheim Cup and Emma Radacanu winning in the Tennis

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 23:16

      kevirl replied:
      A tennis match, when is the open top bus lol

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:35

    The United States team behaviour on the course all week has been absolutely disgraceful. They would do anything to win. So today seeing the American players asking the European players to putt instead of picking up the ball when it was only inches from the hole was the final straw for me. They have totally gone against the spirit of the competition just because they have to win and at all costs

    • Reply posted by gsmart, today at 22:43

      gsmart replied:
      It was the same in the Curtis Cup a couple of weeks ago. The putts the Europeans were asked to make at times was embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by frenzy61, today at 23:01

    Dreadful coverage from Sky ,so many adverts and some players were not seen until the final couple of shots. We pay to watch the action not the same adverts over and over again.

    • Reply posted by barrby, today at 23:14

      barrby replied:
      And aerial shots of the course

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:40

    Nail biting stuff but what an outcome. Catriona Matthew is a magnificent captain and her team have responded in sensational style to retain the cup. Congratulations Europe!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Catriona Matthew should get Coach of the Year and Europe to win Team of the Year

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:38

    The Americans are a disgrace to the game of golf. They forget the spirit of the game with their behaviour. So I'm glad we beat them

    • Reply posted by maryhinge, today at 22:44

      maryhinge replied:
      Hilarious listening to the pi55ed up water tank fans cheering cause they think they can still win this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:33

    I thought the golf coverage we saw today was an absolutely disgrace. All they showed was the United States team best shots and putts and hardly any from the Europeans. And if they ever showed any putts made by Europe then it was usually the ones they have missed while they were happy to show the putts made by the United States that went in

    • Reply posted by roniplayer, today at 22:41

      roniplayer replied:
      Truly appalling coverage on Sky.

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 22:44

    Dame Catriona Matthew!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:58

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Definitely. It has to happen. The only other in golf is Dame Laura Davies

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:42

    Oh dear. The United States lose and they decide to show adverts for five minutes😆

  • Comment posted by Annette, today at 22:38

    Can Europe do the double? Let's hope so, bring on the Ryder Cup.

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 22:32

    Karma is a wonderful thing!!!

  • Comment posted by maryhinge, today at 22:38

    Well done well deserved and just desserts for the vast majority of the ridiculous American fans even going so far as to scream fore left when Castren drove off the18th. Oh and Dottie Pepper the most biased pundit since Morgan Pressel thanks for reminding us on 18 when she was in the bunker Castren has a sand save success in the 30 percents. Loving hearing you having to finish commentary 😭 🤣

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 22:37

    Things revolve around one incident. The injustice of that decision made by the pathetic referee missy jones meant karma took control of the result. Poor sportsmanship by the referee and team usa.

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 22:54

    Between this result and Raducanu it has not been a great Labor day for American women's sport.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 23:03

    I’m in awe of Women’s professional golf. They all hit the ball longer distances than I can and with a high degree of accuracy. Anyone who plays the game knows that they have huge ability.

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 23:06

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      I think that says more about you than them m8.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:33

    Well done Europe on winning the Solheim Cup on American soil for only the second time

  • Comment posted by jaycee, today at 22:30

    Absolutely brilliant for the girls nothing easy there and was a joy to watch

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:07

    Well done to Europe and for Emily Pedersen to win the final match

  • Comment posted by Maryne, today at 22:46

    Such great drama. Fantastic effort from the European Team, fully deserved, congratulations

