Catriona Matthew (left) is the first European captain to win the Solheim Cup twice

Matilda Castren holed a six-foot putt on the 18th to win the crucial 14th point as Europe retained the Solheim Cup against the United States in Ohio.

It is a second victory on American soil for the Europeans, in the 17th staging of the biennial event, and the second time Europe have defended the title.

Europe started Monday's singles by winning five of the first seven points.

But the US took control of the later matches and had threatened a dramatic turnaround.

Rookie Leona Maguire set the tone early on as she continued her eye-catching introduction to the competition by claiming the first point from Monday's 12 singles matches with an emphatic 5&4 win over Jennifer Kupcho.

It reinforced the visitor's already strong overnight position and contributed to ensuring that the huge galleries of home supporters had little to get excited about.

Maguire, who was the only player from either side to feature in all five matches, recorded four and a half points overall, a record for a rookie.

Her crushing win over Kupcho also saw her become only the third player in Solheim Cup history to earn her team more than four points in a single competition.

Madelene Sagstrom and Celine Boutier edged Catriona Matthew's side closer to their target of 14 points to retain the trophy, before American wins for world number one Nelly Korda, Brittany Altomare and Megan Khang brought a nervy conclusion.

