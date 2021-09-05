Italian Open: Nicolai Hojgaard wins to make history with twin brother Rasmus

Nicolai Hojgaard (centre) his brother Ramus Hojgaard (right) and his caddie Christian Baeck (left)
Final leaderboard
-13 Hojgaard (Den); -12 Fleetwood (Eng), Meronk (Pol); -11 Laporta (Ita); -10 Bland (Eng), Kawamura (Jap), Molinari (Ita)

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard made history as he won the Italian Open, a week after his twin brother Rasmus won on the European Tour.

Nicolai sealed victory in Rome with a birdie to win by one shot from England's Tommy Fleetwood and Poland's Adrian Meronk.

It came seven days after Rasmus secured victory at the European Masters with a birdie for his third title.

The 20-year-olds are the first brothers to win back-to-back events on the tour.

"It means a lot. I've been grinding for a long time and seeing Rasmus win three times made me want to do it even more," said Nicolai, who finished on 13 under after carding a level-par 71 in his final round.

"I'm very happy that Rasmus, his girlfriend and my girlfriend were around watching.

"I really appreciate it because I haven't been [able] with any of his wins to see him. I could only see him in the crowd.

"It really means a lot to me and it's just a very special day."

Fleetwood, who shot a 71 to finish on 12 under, was seeking a first win since November 2019.

"Fair play to Nicolai - there's obviously something very special happening with those brothers and that's going to be exciting in the future," he said.

