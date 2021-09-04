Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rahm and Cantlay have played together in rounds two and three and will do so again in the Sunday's final round

Tour Championship, round three leaderboard -20 P Cantlay (US); -18 J Rahm (Spa); -15 J Thomas (US) Selected: -13 K Na (US); -9 V Hovland (Nor), B DeChambeau (US); -8 D Johnson (US), X Schauffele (US), J Spieth (US); -6 S Garcia (Spa); -4 R McIlroy (NI)

Patrick Cantlay takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship after posting a three-under 67 on day three.

The American started on 10 under and with a two-shot advantage over the field as the Fedex Cup leader and has improved his score to 20 under.

The winner of the tournament in Atlanta collects a prize of $15m (£10.9m).

World number one Jon Rahm is second after a 68 moved him to 18 under, with Justin Thomas on 15 under after a 65.

Spaniard Rahm, who won the US Open in June, had three birdies and one bogey in a solid round but he started the day just one behind Cantlay, who picked up his sixth birdie of the day on the last hole to restore his two-shot lead.

Thomas made the biggest move of the day, holing six birdies and looked on course for a bogey-free round but he three-putted from 35 feet on the par-five 18th to drop a shot at the last.

Bryson DeChambeau, who had been six shots off the lead and in third overnight, struggled to a 72 and is now 11 adrift of the leaders.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy started the day nine shots off the lead but a woeful four-over 74 that featured six bogeys and a double bogey wrecked his hopes of finishing the PGA Tour season on a high as he dropped to four under.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka withdrew from the event with an arm injury during Saturday's third round.

The American reportedly injured his left arm when hitting a tree root on the 10th hole and withdrew after completing the 12th.

The four-time major winner is due to be part of the United States' Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits, which starts on 24 September.