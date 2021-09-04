Last updated on .From the section Golf

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall fought back from two down with two to play to claim a half point for Europe

Solheim Cup Date: 4-6 September Venue: Inverness Golf Club, Toledo, Ohio

Mel Reid and rookie Leona Maguire inflicted a first Solheim Cup defeat on the Korda sisters as Europe dominated the opening foursomes in Ohio.

Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren took the first point, winning by a hole against Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst.

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall won the final two holes to halve their match against Ally Ewing and Meghan Khang.

Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen fought back to beat Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare as Europe opened a 3½-½ lead.

Europe have led after the opening foursomes in 10 of the 17 meetings between the teams but for most of Saturday's opening session the teams had looked evenly matched until a late European charge.

The hosts had appeared set to get back on level terms with Ewing and Khang two up with two to play against Hall and Boutier, who were unbeaten at Gleneagles in 2019.

However, Hall holed from 15 feet for birdie to win the 17th and a par was good enough on the last because Ewing nudged a three-foot putt to win the match past the hole.

Reid and Maguire's victory felt like a massive blow, against the US' "golden pairing" of world number one Nelly Korda and her sister Jessica, who had asked their captain Pat Hurst to pair them together after they won both their foursomes matches at Gleneagles in 2019 by wide margins.

The European pair took an early two-hole advantage but, roared on by a vociferous home crowd, Jessica chipped in on the 13th to close the gap before Maguire closed out the win on the 18th.

And with the momentum swinging towards the visitors, Hull and Pedersen superbly recovered from two down with four to play making birdies at the 15th and 16th before a match-winning three from the Dane on the 18th.