Suzann Pettersen's winning putt at Gleneagles in 2019 came on the final hole in what turned out to be the final match on the course

It was a seven-foot putt that encapsulated the gut-wrenching pressure and pure magic of international team golf and there was no-one better qualified to hole it.

Suzann Pettersen had played only three tournaments in the 18 months leading up to the 2019 Solheim Cup, a period in which she had become a mother for the first time. But she had lost none of her famed competitive grit.

Pettersen more than justified Catriona Matthew's brave wildcard selection by calmly holing the putt that gave Europe their famous 14½-13½ victory over the United States in glorious Gleneagles sunshine.

It is little wonder a huge photograph capturing that stunning moment adorns a wall of Europe's locker room as they face the equally sizeable task of defending the trophy in the United States' backyard at the Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio this week.

Pettersen is no longer a member of the team but she is still part of the overall effort. That putt was the Norwegian former world number two's last act as a competitive golfer.

Rarely can an athlete have bowed out in more exultant fashion and its enduring image rightly serves as Europe's inspiration when the contest begins on Saturday morning.

Pettersen is now one of captain Matthew's three assistants for the three-day match which follows the same thrilling format as the men's Ryder Cup.

There will be four foursome matches followed by four fourball contests on the first two days, followed by 12 singles next Monday, the traditional American Labor Day holiday.

"It's kind of funny because it all feels like it was yesterday," Pettersen said after confirming that she does not regret no longer being a player on the team.

Suzann Pettersen is helping the European effort this week, while the US team have two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson in their camp

The 40-year-old from Oslo played in nine Solheim Cups, four times on the winning team, including the 2013 triumph in Colorado - Europe's only away success in the biennial competition's 31-year history.

"Even though I had been away, you stay in touch, you talk to all these girls throughout the years, so it's not like you're completely out of it," Pettersen added.

"It's something that feels very natural. It's been a part of our lives for so many years, so you pick it up pretty quickly."

Europe are up against it though. There is no travelling support because of Covid restrictions and the US side boasts four players in the world's top 15. At 16, Anna Nordqvist is the highest-placed golfer in the visiting ranks.

But Pettersen is playing the key role in inspiring Europe's spirit. "The biggest thing she brings is that confidence in us," said Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom.

"She really believes in us and she just wants to be there for the team and she loves this."

Finnish rookie Matilda Castren had not met Pettersen until this week despite growing up influenced by the exploits of her fellow Nordic star. Now the inspiration comes from that photo in the European locker room.

"Walking past it every day I just look at it and I'm like, 'wow, that's so cool' and I hope that I can be there one day making that winning putt," Castren said.

"She brings a great energy to the group, she's a very strong player herself and she brings that confidence in us and you can tell she really believes in us.

"She believes in this team and for a rookie like me I can tell that she's so confident and that feeds off to me so it helps having her here. We love having her here."

Matthew also has veteran Dame Laura Davies in her back-up team. The straight-talking Englishwoman is seeking to dispel the threat of first-tee nerves that inevitably accompanies these matches.

The topic has already been discussed, with Davies issuing a simple edict: "Just enjoy it. It is nerve wracking but you've worked so hard to get here, don't let the nerves overtake you."

Matthew is comfortable with her side being regarded as underdogs. Their lower status is founded in fact with the average world ranking of Pat Hurst's American team at 26.2 and Europe 44.1.

The home side boasts the world number one in Nelly Korda, who formed an unbeatable partnership with sister Jessica in Scotland two years ago. Danielle Kang - 8th in the world - and Lexi Thompson - 12th - are also standout talents.

At the top of the world rankings and with recent Olympic gold in her locker, Korda is the focal point of the American team. She says she is trying to stay under the radar and is playing down the hype that currently accompanies her every move.

She also disputes America's status as favourites. "I feel like we're underdogs," she claimed. "Because they're the ones defending." Nice try.

The course looks to have been set up to suit American strengths with generous fairways, accommodating rough and speedy greens.

If Pettersen has been the inspiration for Europe, America have gone a little left field, literally, with two-times Masters champion Bubba Watson volunteering to be part of the US set-up.

The unorthodox left-hander has accompanied practice rounds and spoken with a US team split into pods of four from which it is expected their pairings will be chosen.

There is a palpable sense of anticipation in Ohio with formidable grandstands encircling the first tee to add to what should be an enticing spectacle.

Given the lack of travelling support, it could be a lonely week for Europe's players and that's why the influence of Pettersen and Davies will be so important.

They are also piloted by a shrewd tactician. Matthew knows the scale of the task ahead, but is seeking to use it to galvanise her team. "If I'd had 12 wildcards this is pretty much the team I would have picked," she told me.

Trying to silence raucous American support is the primary objective and that is her team's rallying call.

"I think it just gives them another challenge and another thing to try and overcome and get that victory," said the quietly spoken but purposeful Scot.

If it is achieved Europe would certainly not be short of inspiring images for future Solheim Cups.