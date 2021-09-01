Last updated on .From the section Golf

Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson have played in 17 Ryder Cup matches between them

US captain Steve Stricker has picked Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples as vice-captains for the Ryder Cup.

Mickelson, 51, has played in every Ryder Cup since his debut in 1995 and became the oldest major champion in history in May's US PGA Championship.

Couples, 61, made five appearances as a player in the biennial contest and was a vice-captain under Davis Love at Medinah in 2012.

The US play Europe from 24-26 September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Stricker said: "I've been staying in close contact with both Freddie and Phil, talking about all things Ryder Cup, for a while now.

"They provide honest and impactful feedback, and both have such a passion for the Ryder Cup. I'm honoured that they were willing to join our team and help put us in the best position to win in a few weeks at Whistling Straits."

Mickelson has played more matches (47) and made more appearances than other American in the Ryder Cup (12), with only Billy Casper and Arnold Palmer having scored more points for the US side.

The six-time major winner and Couples join Love, Jim Furyk and Zach Johnson on Stricker's backroom staff for the rearranged event - postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic - with the Americans aiming to regain the trophy they lost in 2018 at Le Golf National, in Paris.