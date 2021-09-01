The feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is said to have started in 2019

Hecklers be warned - add your voice to the Bryson DeChambeau v Brooks Koepka feud and you face expulsion from the course.

Koepka said DeChambeau was "fair game" after "not holding up his end of the bargain" in a row of quotes and social media comments that he says began in 2019.

Fans have chosen their sides in the dispute and have managed to upset the PGA Tour with the manner they have expressed their support.

"Brooksie" has been shouted from the galleries of recent tournaments as a not-so-subtle or especially inventive heckle aimed at his fellow American DeChambeau.

On Sunday, after his play-off defeat to Patrick Cantlay in the BMW Championship, DeChambeau swore in response to a fan who mocked him by saying "great job, Brooksie".

"By coming to a PGA Tour event, you're expected to contribute to a welcoming and safe environment by refraining from and reporting any unsafe, disruptive or harassing behaviour," said PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan.

"Comments or gestures that undermine the inclusive and welcoming nature of the game will not be tolerated, nor will any harassment of players, caddies, volunteers, officials, staff or other spectators."

Monahan said "bad actors" targeting DeChambeau for abuse with cries of "Brooksie" could be removed from an event.

"The reason I say 'yes' is, the barometer that we are all using is the word respect," Monahan said. "To me, when you hear 'Brooksie' yelled or you hear any expression yelled, the question is: is that respectful or disrespectful?

"That has been going on for an extended period of time. To me, at this point, it's disrespectful, and that's the kind of behaviour that we're not going to tolerate going forward."

A number of golfers reacted to the crackdown, with England's Lee Westwood listing the multitude of less-than-complimentary names directed at him over the years.

Ireland's Shane Lowry meanwhile said he is often mistaken for Englishman Andrew 'Beef' Johnston. "If everyone who calls me [Johnston] gets kicked out there will be no fans left," the former Open champion wrote on Twitter.