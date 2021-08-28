BMW Championship: Cantlay and DeChambeau share lead with resurgent McIlroy four back

Rory McIlroy reignited his challenge with a seven-under 65
BMW Championship third-round leaderboard
-21 P Cantlay (US), B DeChambeau (US); -18 S Im (Kor); -17 A Ancer (Mex), R McIlroy (NI), S Garcia (Spa), S Burns; -16 J Rahm (Spa) -15 H Swafford (US)
Selected others:-15 D Johnson (US); -12 A Noren (Swe); -10 B Koepka (US), P Casey (Eng)
Full leaderboard

Bryson DeChambeau let a four-shot lead slip to end the third round of the BMW Championship tied with Patrick Cantlay.

DeChambeau carded a rollercoaster five-under 67 that included back-to-back eagles and visits to the water hazard on successive holes, while Cantlay dropped a shot at the last for a 66.

South Korea's Im Sung-jae also shot a 66 to take sole possession of third.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is part of a quartet of players in a tie for fourth, four shots back.

Tied with the Northern Irishman are American Sam Burns, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Mexican Abraham Ancer.

After shooting a career-best 60 on Friday, DeChambeau threatened to sprint clear of the chasing pack when he hit eagles on the fourth and fifth.

A birdie on the par-four 11th moved the 2020 US Open champion to 23-under, and seven-under for the round, but the American's momentum was stalled when he sliced his approach into the water at the par-five 12th, resulting in a bogey.

The 27-year-old found the hazard again on the next, leading to a double bogey, although he mixed two further birdies with another dropped shot to leave himself still well-placed for a third win of the season.

As DeChambeau stumbled, his playing partner and compatriot Cantlay - also hunting his third title of the season - reeled off three successive birdies between the 11th and 13th holes and added another at the par-five 16th, but dropped his only shot of the day at the last to drop back alongside the world number six.

McIlroy, who slipped down the leaderboard with a disappointing 70 on Friday, fired a bogey-free 65 to reignite his challenge.

World number one Jon Rahm is a shot further back after carding three bogeys in his final six holes.

