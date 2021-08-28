Last updated on .From the section Golf

US team captain Sarah LeBrun Ingram collected the Curtis Cup trophy with player Rachel Kuehn

The United States retained the Curtis Cup with a 12½-7½ victory over Great Britain and Ireland at Conwy, Wales.

GB&I led 4½-1½ after the opening day of the women's amateur matchplay event but the US fought back on Friday to level at 6-6 heading into Saturday's singles.

England's Caley McGinty was GB&I's solitary winner in the singles, recording a 4&3 win over Gina Kim.

Hannah Darling halved her match with Jensen Castle but the US were victorious in six of the eight matches.

GB&I, who were beaten 17-3 in the previous Curtis Cup, started strongly by winning two of Thursday morning's three foursomes (alternate shot) matches and then winning two of the three afternoon fourballs.

But the US matched that performance in Friday's foursomes and fourballs matches and had all the momentum going into Saturday's singles.

It means the US have won 30 of the 41 contests, and it is their first away win in the biennial contest since triumphing at St Andrews in 2008.