Last updated on .From the section Golf

DeChambeau missed out on a 59 by misreading a relatively short putt on the 18th

BMW Championship second-round leaderboard -16 B DeChambeau (US), -15 P Cantlay (US), J Rahm* (Spa), -12 S Garcia (Spa), I Sung-Jae (S Kor), -11 S Burns* (US), H Swafford (US), -10 A Ancer* (Mex), R McIlroy (NI) Selected others: -9 X Schauffele (US), -8 P Casey (Eng), H Matsuyama (Jpn), -7 D Johnson (US), B Koepka (US) Full leaderboard * yet to complete round

Bryson DeChambeau carded a career-best 60 to take a one-shot lead in the BMW Championship in Baltimore.

The American had the chance to shoot the PGA Tour's 13th sub-60 round but missed a six-foot birdie putt on 18.

DeChambeau's scintillating round moved him to 16 under at Caves Valley, one stroke ahead of compatriot Patrick Cantlay (63) and Spain's Jon Rahm.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy shared the lead going into day two but a second-round 70 left him at 10 under.

World number one Rahm still has three holes of his second round to complete after play was suspended because of darkness.

His fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia and South Korea's Sungjae Im are four strokes behind world number six DeChambeau.

The 2020 US Open champion's 12-under round included eight birdies and two eagles as he beat his previous lowest round by two shots.

"I misread the putt [on the 18th], so, one of those things," DeChambeau said.

"It was an awesome opportunity. I had a couple shots, a couple birdie opportunities at 17 and 18, and it didn't happen but still really proud of the way I handled myself, and it's great to feel some pressure again, which is awesome."