Bryson DeChambeau shoots 60 to lead BMW Championship

Bryson DeChambeau
DeChambeau missed out on a 59 by misreading a relatively short putt on the 18th
BMW Championship second-round leaderboard
-16 B DeChambeau (US), -15 P Cantlay (US), J Rahm* (Spa), -12 S Garcia (Spa), I Sung-Jae (S Kor), -11 S Burns* (US), H Swafford (US), -10 A Ancer* (Mex), R McIlroy (NI)
Selected others: -9 X Schauffele (US), -8 P Casey (Eng), H Matsuyama (Jpn), -7 D Johnson (US), B Koepka (US)
Full leaderboard *yet to complete round

Bryson DeChambeau carded a career-best 60 to take a one-shot lead in the BMW Championship in Baltimore.

The American had the chance to shoot the PGA Tour's 13th sub-60 round but missed a six-foot birdie putt on 18.

DeChambeau's scintillating round moved him to 16 under at Caves Valley, one stroke ahead of compatriot Patrick Cantlay (63) and Spain's Jon Rahm.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy shared the lead going into day two but a second-round 70 left him at 10 under.

World number one Rahm still has three holes of his second round to complete after play was suspended because of darkness.

His fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia and South Korea's Sungjae Im are four strokes behind world number six DeChambeau.

The 2020 US Open champion's 12-under round included eight birdies and two eagles as he beat his previous lowest round by two shots.

"I misread the putt [on the 18th], so, one of those things," DeChambeau said.

"It was an awesome opportunity. I had a couple shots, a couple birdie opportunities at 17 and 18, and it didn't happen but still really proud of the way I handled myself, and it's great to feel some pressure again, which is awesome."

  • Comment posted by Wildwood, today at 09:20

    Surely something wrong if a field of 69 cannot get round before dark. Did they stop for lunch?

    That was not 'relatively' short, it was a tiddler for someone of BDC's standard, and he will be kicking himself for missing out on 59.

    Meanwhile, RM has a one round tournament.

    • Reply posted by BigBlueEagle, today at 09:23

      BigBlueEagle replied:
      The was a thunder storm and rain delay.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 09:13

    Great to Sergio in some form again, hope he can keep it up over the weekend. Anyone but Mr Shot Clock.

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 09:07

    No mention of the highest placed GB golfer, Paul Casey? He's on 8 under and whilst he's not going to win, he's doing a great job!

    DeChambeau's sheer strength means he will always be capable of these kind of rounds when he gets the rest of his game working. Hoping Rahm sneaks past him though!

    • Reply posted by mb018538, today at 09:21

      mb018538 replied:
      That’s Casey all over. Always there or thereabouts, but never quite gets the job done. 3 PGA wins in 17 years for a guy of his ability shows he’s underachieved a bit.

