Ireland's Leona Magiure says she found out about her wildcard selection for the Solheim Cup while playing a round with European captain Catriona Mathew.

Maguire partnered Matthew for nine holes at Carnoustie ahead of the British Open last weekend, where she would finish 13th.

The 26-year-old will make history by becoming the first Irish player to compete against the USA.

"It was a nice way to spend a Monday afternoon," joked Maguire.

"I wasn't expecting her to make the team at all. We were walking down the fourth fairway and she took me to the side and told me I was going to be picked.

"I was delighted and had to keep it to myself, I was sworn to secrecy. It was really nice that she got to do it in person and it took a bit of the pressure off me last week at the British Open."

Europe will defend their Solheim Cup title from 2019 when they travel to the Inverness Club in Ohio from 31 August-6 September.

Maguire's inclusion is off the back of a superb season that included a sixth-place finish at the Evian Championship and a strong showing at the Olympic Games for Ireland.

She was also tied for sixth in the LGPA Drive on Championship in April and went on to finish second in the LOTTE Championship and the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The former amateur world number one was ranked 177th in the world at the end of last year. She has been top 23 or better in her last eight tournaments and has risen to 43 in the world.

"It's been a whirlwind few days and I haven't really had a second to catch my breath and take it all in," added Maguire.

"It's been a dream for a very long time and it is nice that it actually happened. These are the type of events you practice and put in all the hard work for."

I want to be the first of many

After a breakthrough year on the LPGA Tour, Maguire hopes her inclusion in the Solheim Cup squad can be a "stepping stone" to progress to the next level.

"I played two junior Solheim Cups when I was younger, and I am lucky it has happened to early in my career as well," she said.

"It's still technically my rookie season on the LPGA so I didn't expect it to happen this quickly.

"Things have been going really well so far and I have been close to winning a couple of times so it is a case of keep trying to put myself in those positions, and hopefully if I knock on that door enough times it will open one of these days.

"It will be nice to have that team dynamic, it is a very individual and selfish sport so it will be nice to be part of something bigger than yourself.

"It's something I'll maybe look back at in 20 or 30 years time, when I have finished playing, and realise what a big deal it was and maybe a few more Irish girls will be on Solheim teams in the future and I am the first of many."

