Louise Duncan's startling major debut last week proved she can handle herself against the world's best. She's just in no rush to do it more often.

The 21-year-old Scot left Carnoustie on Sunday clutching the Smyth Salver after a 10th-place finish at the Women's Open garnered the prize for leading amateur.

Praise from former champion Georgia Hall, pipped to glory this time by Sweden's Anna Nordqvist, capped an incredible few days for Duncan.

The temptation would be to immediately capitalise on her rise to prominence, but the Stirling University sports studies student won't be swayed on her career journey.

"I've still got another two years at uni and I know I'm going to stay amateur for at least another year," she told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"I want to play the Augusta National Women's competition and the US Open as an amateur, just so I know what to expect if I do choose to go pro."

With family and friends roaring her on from the galleries, Duncan says she "exceeded my expectations 100%" by contending for the title at Carnoustie.

Having begun the final round just two shots off the lead, she carded a level-par 72 to finish five adrift on seven under par.

It was further proof of the talent Duncan had shown in June when she qualified by storming to victory at Kilmarnock Barassie to become the first Scottish winner of the Women's Amateur Championship since 1997.

"It hasn't really sunk in, it's been a whirlwind" she said. "It will take me take to reflect and realise just how great a week it was.

"I played with Georgia Hall the first couple of days and she gave me some really nice words at the end, just told me to believe in myself and that I have a good game.

"She was lovely all the way round and made me feel really comfortable."

Duncan has little time to catch her breath as another significant debut looms this week. The Scot has arrived in north Wales where she will line up for GB & Ireland in the Curtis Cup against the best USA amateurs.

The professional equivalent is a target for further down the line.

"The next step up in the team environment is the Solheim Cup," said Duncan. "In the next few years maybe a few of us will be on that team."