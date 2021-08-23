Last updated on .From the section Golf

Northern Trust final leaderboard -20 C Smith (Aus), T Finau (US); -18 Rahm (Spa) -15 A Noren (Swe), T Hoge (US), J Thomas (US); -14 E van Rooyen (SA) Selected others: -12 S Lowry (Ire); -9 L Westwood (Eng); -8 S Power (Ire), I Poulter (Eng); -7 R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

Tony Finau ended his five-year wait for a second PGA Tour title as he beat Cameron Smith in a play-off on the final day of The Northern Trust.

Finau made par on the first play-off hole at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey to win after Smith had driven his tee shot out of bounds.

Heavy rain from tropical storm Henri delayed Sunday's final round to Monday.

The American, 31, finished at 20 under par alongside Australia's Smith before claiming his first title since 2016.

"It took everything I had because I knew I had to get to 20-under," Finau said.

"I was chasing down the best player in the world [Jon Rahm]. I know what type of game he has, he's not going to let up on a lead so I knew I had to catch him and eventually pass him, and Cam [Smith] was playing well. I gave it everything I had."

World number one Jon Rahm shared the 54-hole lead with three-time PGA Tour winner Smith - who carded an 11-under-par course-record 60 in round three - heading into the final day, and triumph for Finau looked unlikely midway through the final round as he trailed the Spaniard by three shots.

But an impressive back-nine from the American, which included three birdies and an eagle in a five-hole stretch, led to an impressive victory.

Smith pulled level on the 17th before parring the final hole and heading back to the 18th tee with Finau. However the Australian's out-of-bounds drive allowed Finau to win with a par in the play-off.

Finau has played 142 events since his breakthrough victory in Puerto Rico five years ago, finishing as runner-up 10 times.

"Nothing's given to you and I was able to earn this win, and you know, hopefully the future continues to be bright. I'm playing some great golf," he added.

English trio Ian Poulter, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton and Ireland's Seamus Power were among those whose season was ended after they finished outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings.

The top 70 finishers from the Northern Trust now move on to Thursday's BMW Championship, the second of the FedEx Cup play-off events.

Reed recovering from pneumonia in hospital

Meanwhile, world number 18 Patrick Reed has revealed he is recovering in hospital after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

The 2018 Masters winner, 31, has not played since the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational earlier this month and withdrew from the Northern Trust with an ankle injury.

"The good news is, my ankle is OK. The bad news is I've been in the hospital with bilateral pneumonia," said the nine-time PGA Tour winner, who will also miss the BMW Championship.

"I'm on the road to recovery. Once I'm cleared from the doctors I look forward to returning. I can't wait to get back out there."

Reed entered the Northern Trust at number 22 in the FedEx Cup play-off standings and ninth in the Ryder Cup rankings.

Missing the BMW Championship would prevent Reed from earning an automatic spot for the US Ryder Cup team, but captain Steve Stricker may opt to use one of his six picks on the Texan.