Suzann Pettersen holed the winning putt on the final green as Europe beat the US 14½-13½ at Gleneagles in 2019

England's Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Mel Reid are all in Europe's team for their defence of the Solheim Cup against the United States in September.

Hall and Hull qualified automatically, while Reid is one of six captain's picks made by Catriona Matthew.

Ireland's Leona Maguire makes her debut after also being picked by Matthew.

"Leona has had a fantastic year and has a real grittiness. She's a good match player and will be solid, one of those never give-up players," said Matthew.

Maguire, a former world amateur number one, is the first Irishwoman to make the Solheim Cup team. The 26-year-old finished joint 13th at last week's Women's Open.

Celine Boutier, Matilda Castren, Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Madelene Sagstrom are Matthew's other captain's picks.

Europe's four other automatic qualifiers are Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist - who will make her seventh consecutive appearance, German debutant Sophia Popov, Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen and Spain's Carlota Ciganda.

Hall, 25, was runner-up at this year's Women's Open and will be making her third appearance, while Hull, like Ciganda, will be playing in the event for the fifth time.

World number one Nelly Korda leads the US challenge in the biennial event which will be held at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio from 4-6 September.

The 23-year-old is the emerging star of the women's game after winning her first major at the Women's PGA in June and backing that up with gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

She will be joined by her sister Jessica, Austin Ernst, Ally Ewing, Danielle Kang, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Lizette Salas and Lexi Thompson, plus Pat Hurst's three captain's picks - Brittany Altomare, Mina Harigae, and Yealimi Noh.

Europe won the 2019 Solheim Cup 14½-13½ at Gleneagles in Scotland, with Suzann Pettersen holing the winning putt on the final green.

Solheim Cup teams

Team Europe: Celine Boutier, Matilda Castren, Carlota Ciganda, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Leona Maguire, Anna Nordqvist, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Sophia Popov, Mel Reid, Madelene Sagstrom.

Team USA: Brittany Altomare, Austin Ernst, Ally Ewing, Mina Harigae, Danielle Kang, Megan Khang, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Yealimi Noh, Lizette Salas, Lexi Thompson.