Anna Nordqvist is only the third European women to win three or more majors, along with fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam and England's Laura Davies

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist won her third major title after holding her nerve to claim the 2021 Women's Open on a thrilling final day at Carnoustie.

The 34-year-old was level with playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen on 12 under going down the last, keeping her composure to par and clinch victory as she watched the Dane double bogey.

England's Georgia Hall finished in a tie for second place on 11 under.

Scottish amateur Louise Duncan was tied 10th on seven under after a fine week.

Nordqvist won her first major back in 2009 with the LPGA Championship and added the Evian Championship in 2017, but has been on a barren run since.

Having not won a tournament since then and dropped outside of the world's top 50, Nordqvist was not hotly-tipped to challenge at Carnoustie.

But she showed all of her quality and experience - particularly over the weekend after a tournament-low 65 on Saturday - to triumph.

"I've been waiting for this win for a while. There have been a lot of downs and hard times so this makes it feel even sweeter," said Nordqvist.

"I could only dream of winning the British Open."

In 2008, Nordqvist finished as the leading amateur at Sunningdale and warmly congratulated 21-year-old Duncan in her acceptance speech on the 18th green.

Stirling University student Duncan will take home the Smyth Salver prize after finishing as the leading amateur at the fifth and final women's major of the year.

On her major debut, Duncan was two shots off the lead going into Sunday's final round and shot a level-par 72.

"I'm over the moon with how I played and I couldn't be any more proud of myself," she said.

"I'm a wee bit disappointed with the finish there but it's to be expected - 72 is still a great score on Sunday.

"I was a wee bit nervous [at the start] and felt a wee bit sick actually but once I rolled in this par [on the first] I felt fine. Even coming down the last I was absolutely fine, I wasn't nervous at all."

