Veerman carded six birdies and two bogeys in a closing 68 to win by two

Czech Masters final leaderboard -15 J Veerman (US); -13 S Crocker (US), T Pulkkanen (Fin); -12 P Peterson (US), H Stenson (Swe); -10 D Burmester (SA) Selected others:-9 M Baldwin (Eng); -8 O Fisher (Eng); -6 S Horsfield (Eng); -4 P Harrington (Ire)

Johannes Veerman claimed his first European Tour title at the Czech Masters following late errors from overnight leader Tapio Pulkkanen.

Finland's Pulkkanen recovered from a mid-round wobble to lead with two holes left but bogeyed the 17th before water trouble at the last led to a double.

American Veerman, 29, carded a closing four-under 68 to finish two strokes ahead of Pulkkanen and Sean Crocker.

"It's unbelievable," Veerman told Sky Sports.

"I played with two great players today. Both of them played really well the whole way.

"At one point, there were four of us all tied for the lead and I just stuck to my game. I can't believe I won. I'll wake up tomorrow and then I'll really feel it.

"I've never been so nervous on that shot into the [18th] green and even more nervous on that putt. It's so simple, done it a hundred times, but nothing that felt quite like it."

Former Open champion Henrik Stenson finished in a tie for fourth on 12-under. The Swede holed a 63-foot putt to move into a four-way share of the lead at the 13th only to find water off the tee at the 16th, resulting in a double bogey.