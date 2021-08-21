Last updated on .From the section Golf

Australian Smith missed a birdie on the 18th hole for a 59

Northern Trust third round -16 Smith (Aus), Rahm (Spa) -15 Van Rooyen (SA) -14 Finau (US), Thomas (US) -13 Hoge (US), Hovland (Nor), Lowry (Ire) -12 Conners (Can), Varner III (US) -11 Burns (US), Koepka (US), Swafford (US), Tringale (US), Mitchell (US), Schauffele (US) Selected others: -10 Westwood (Eng) -6 McIlroy (NI), Poulter (Eng) Leaderboard

Australia's Cameron Smith carded a course-record 11-under-par 60 to join Spain's Jon Rahm at the of the leaderboard at the Northern Trust.

The pair are tied on 16 under par with the final round pushed back to Monday with Hurricane Henri set to hit the US East Coast on Sunday.

The storm is set to make landfall about 60 miles east of the Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.

Smith missed a birdie putt on the 18th for a 59.

There have only been 12-sub scores of 60 before on the PGA Tour - 11 59s and one 58, carded by American Jim Furyk in 2016. Sweden's Annika Sorenstam became the first woman in LPGA Tour history to card a 59 when she posted a 13-under-par round in 2001.

"I think I was nine-under then and yeah, just wanted to press on and wanted to see what I could do," said Smith who had 11 birdies in his round.

"Obviously in a great spot, and the last - that last four or five holes here are pretty tough, so I knew it was going to be a big ask. But yeah, I played some really good golf coming in."

He added: "It's hard to back up a really good round, so maybe the day off will help me out."

World number one Rahm fired a second consecutive 67, while South African Erik van Rooyen's nine-under 62 put him in third on 15 under - a shot behind the leaders.

Americans Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tired on 14 under, with Ireland's Shane Lowry on 13 under.

England's Lee Westwood sits at 10 under with compatriot Paul Casey on six under alongside Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.