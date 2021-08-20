Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot at the 16th in Friday's second round

Rory McIlroy finished just one shot inside the cut after a second-round 70 at the Northern Trust in New Jersey.

The four-time major winner from Northern Ireland, who started at the 10th, triple-bogeyed the 11th and was two over for his front nine.

But three straight birdies from the third saw him end on one under and 11 strokes off the pace.

Seamus Power is seven under with fellow Irish player Shane Lowry four under.

Power and former Open champion Lowry posted 67s at Liberty National, while world number one Jon Rahm leads by one shot on 12 under.

McIlroy followed up his early triple-bogey with birdies at 12 and 16 before dropping a shot at 17.