Last updated on .From the section Golf

Women's Open second-round leaderboard -7 M Harigae (US), G Hall (Eng); -6 SY Kim (Kor), L Salas (US); -5 N Koerstz Madsen (Den), Y Noh (US), L Maguire (Ire), Y Saso (Phi), L Thompson (US), M Jutanugarn (Tha) Selected others: -4 N Korda (US), M Sagstrom (Swe); -3 L Duncan* (Sco); E A Fuller* (Eng), L Davies (Eng); +1 I Park (Kor); +3 S Popov (Ger) Full leaderboard * denotes amateur

England's Georgia Hall continued her bid for a second AIG Women's Open title by taking a share of the lead on day two at Carnoustie.

Hall, who won at Royal Lytham and St Anne's in 2018, shot a three-under 69 to move to seven under par at the halfway stage on the Scottish links.

American Mina Harigae is level with 25-year-old Hall after carding a 67.

World number one Nelly Korda - who shared the overnight lead - dropped back with a one-over 73.

The 23-year-old American is the emerging star of the women's game after winning her first major at the Women's PGA in June and backing that up with gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

But she was unable to build on her opening round on a frustrating afternoon in calm conditions at Carnoustie.

Struggling to land putts, Korda started with eight pars before bogeys on nine and 11. Finally she converted a birdie putt on 14, but bogeyed the next, then superbly guided in a long birdie putt on 17 to leave her well placed to strike over the weekend.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and South Korea's Kim Sei-young were also positioned alongside Korda after the opening round on Thursday, but they too were unable to emerge as the frontrunner.

Kim, the world number four and 2020 Women's PGA champion, did lead after making a blistering start with four birdies on the front half. But she faded on the back half to finish six under with a 71.

Sagstrom is trying to win a place on the European Solheim Cup team with a strong performance, although her Open challenge was dented by back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17 as she ended three shots off the lead.

Defending champion Sophia Popov - the German who was ranked 304th in the world when she won at Troon 12 months ago - will miss the cut after a three-over 75.

New Zealand's world number six Lydia Ko looked in danger of missing the cut before three birdies on the back nine saw her survive on one under.

With 32 players separated by just five shots, the field remains wide open and tees up what is set to be an exciting weekend. Heavy weather forecast for Saturday afternoon could wreak havoc for the late starters.

Hall stays in contention after brushing off double bogey

When Hall and Harigae finished their early-morning rounds on the east coast of Scotland, they would not have expected to be left unchallenged at the top of the leaderboard by the later starters.

Kim's dip allowed Hall to take control and the English player led by two shots until a double bogey at the par-four 15th.

Brushing off that blow, Hall regained her composure to par the final three holes and stay top of the leaderboard.

Harigae, ranked 65th in the world and aiming for a first career win, joined Hall with four birdies in her final seven holes.

"I think I would have taken that at the start of the day. Conditions were pretty still and I played pretty good," Hall told Sky Sports after her round.

"The pins were a bit harder today, they were more tucked behind some bunkers which was a little bit tricky.

"I was very happy with my last three holes especially after the double. I don't think I played the hole too badly but it's so easy to make a double on this course.

"But I feel comfortable now here and I've done it before. The weather's not so nice at the weekend so it'll be interesting."

Georgia Hall (left) played alongside Louise Duncan on the first two days at Carnoustie

Scottish amateur Louise Duncan slipped down the leaderboard with a rollercoaster round which ended in a one-over 73.

The 21-year-old Stirling University student was one of the stars of the opening day with a four-under 68 which left her one off the leaders.

Looking to back that up on Friday, she knocked in five birdies but was set back by six bogeys.

"It was definitely a different story from yesterday. There was a wee bit of everything in there. I'm happy with how I played and battled out there," Duncan told Sky Sports.