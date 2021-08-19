Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy just missed out on a bronze medal for Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics

Rory McIlroy carded an even-par opening round at the Northern Trust to leave him five shots off the lead.

The Northern Irishman hit five birdies and five bogeys on the first day's play and is currently tied for 53rd.

Seamus Power is one shot better off, four shots behind clubhouse leaders Harold Varner III and Justin Thomas, both of the US.

At the Czech Masters, meanwhile, Padraig Harrington is three shots off the lead.

The Ryder Cup captain carded a 70, including three birdies and a bogey, while Northern Ireland's Gavin Moynihan is one shot further back on one under.

Ryder Cup hopeful Henrik Stenson, playing alongside Harrington at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, shares the lead on five under with Australia's Maverick Antcliff.